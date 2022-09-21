ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Releases Statement on Robert Sarver News

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qkn2j_0i4uzub700

After news spread of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver announcing he would sell the team, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement.

Short and sweet, that's how NBA commissioner Adam Silver rolls.

At least that's what his statement provided upon learning Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver would sell the Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

“I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. This is the right next step for the organization and community," said Silver.

Last week, Silver gave the following explanation as to why he did not force the sale of the Suns similar to Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

"While it's difficult to know what is in someone's heart or in their mind, we heard those words. ... In the case of Robert Sarver, I'd say, first of all, we're looking at the totality of circumstances over an 18-year period in which he's owned these teams, and ultimately we made a judgment — I made a judgment — that in the circumstances in which he had used that language and that behavior, that while, as I said, it was indefensible, is not strong enough."

Some words from Sarver's own statement:

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

The Suns, estimated at $1.8 billion by Forbes, should have no shortage of buyers.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

NBA Twitter Reacts to Sarver News

Report: Jae Crowder Would Welcome Heat Reunion

Robert Sarver to Sell Suns, Mercury

Rumor: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Suns?

Suns Signing Frank Jackson

Four Suns Crack NBA Top 100 List

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors

Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Jae Crowder
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#The Phoenix Suns
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Jae Crowder In Intriguing Trade Scenario

Sometimes, the best action is inaction. Put differently: if it isn’t broken, why even attempt to fix it? The same applies in the NBA. Of course, everything doesn’t align with a broken/fixed dichotomy. Some things are good but could stand to be improved. Still, there’s risk involved – sometimes, in the process of trying to improve something, you make it worse. If it was already good in the first place, you’ll regret that decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder tweets, deletes inflammatory message about Suns

In addition to being a professional basketball player, Jae Crowder has now become a professional pot stirrer. The Phoenix Suns forward Crowder tweeted an interesting message Friday. In response to a post written by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic on the storylines to watch ahead of Suns training camp, Crowder wrote, “99 WONT BE THERE.!” Crowder then deleted the tweet.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Denver Nuggets Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the NBA, there are several ingredients involved in the process of making a championship contender. On the other hand, none are as important as a superstar player. That superstar doesn’t necessarily need to be a top-5 player: although, you’d always prefer that it was. More generally, to win a championship, you usually need a player who can carry you when all else fails.
DENVER, CO
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
892
Followers
427
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy