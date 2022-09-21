NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Releases Statement on Robert Sarver News

After news spread of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver announcing he would sell the team, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement.

Short and sweet, that's how NBA commissioner Adam Silver rolls.

At least that's what his statement provided upon learning Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver would sell the Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

“I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. This is the right next step for the organization and community," said Silver.

Last week, Silver gave the following explanation as to why he did not force the sale of the Suns similar to Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

"While it's difficult to know what is in someone's heart or in their mind, we heard those words. ... In the case of Robert Sarver, I'd say, first of all, we're looking at the totality of circumstances over an 18-year period in which he's owned these teams, and ultimately we made a judgment — I made a judgment — that in the circumstances in which he had used that language and that behavior, that while, as I said, it was indefensible, is not strong enough."

Some words from Sarver's own statement:

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

The Suns, estimated at $1.8 billion by Forbes, should have no shortage of buyers.

