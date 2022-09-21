ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Five Most Interesting Things Jesse Minter Said: Sept. 21, 2022

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OM4s9_0i4uzmmX00

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter did a great job talking about Maryland, his unit's pass rush, Junior Colson and more.

Through three weeks, new Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's group has given up just 17 total points. There have been a lot of ups and very few downs on defense during the first 25% of the 2022 season and, as the man with the plan, Minter is the main reason why.

"Really good quarterback, really good skill — a lot of speed. A good offensive line with a couple of really talented, NFL prospects."

Well, those words already mean Michigan will be tested by Maryland in a way that they simply were not in weeks one, two and three. Last year, Michigan did beat the Terps by 41 points in College Park, but every year is different and Maryland is moving the ball on offense. However, a modest 34-27 win over SMU last week at home shouldn't exactly strike fear in the Wolverines as the host of this weekend's game. Minter is right, there is more speed, size and talent on Maryland's roster, but I still expect Michigan to cruise to victory.

"Conference game, first and foremost. [Maryland will] definitely have some better players than we've seen so far."

Again, it's not a secret, but I'm glad Minter is okay with talking about it openly. Maryland is better than Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by a considerable margin and the Wolverines need to be all the way ready and primed up for that. The fact that Minter is cool with saying it during a press conference leads me to believe he's drilling it home during practice and making sure no one slips once Saturday rolls around.

"Pass rush is a funny thing. A lot of the second and third game was based on what happened in the first game."

I totally buy that. All three non-conference opponents knew that Michigan was superior to them in every way well before the season started. After watching the Wolverines pile up seven sacks against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn planned for that, got rid of the ball quickly and avoided sacks almost entirely. Against Maryland, I expect U-M to get back on track and record a couple/few sacks. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will probably get rid of the ball quickly often, but he's going to want to drop back and stretch the field as well. That's going to give all of Michigan's pass rushers some opportunities.

"[Mike Sainristil] has made a lot of plays in the games."

Amen to that. Sainristil has been the biggest surprise of the season for me. We're talking about a pretty small guy (5-10, 182 pounds) who has played wide receiver for the last three years. Wide receivers are often stereotyped as the biggest divas on the team, but don't tell that to Sainristil. Instead, he's been one of the more physical presences on the team and actually recorded the first sack of the season. He's been really good in coverage and has made several plays where his physicality jumps off the field. Throw in the fact that Sainristil is a captain and has been described as a "coach on the field" by Steve Clinkscale, and you start to understand why Minter smiled as soon as he was asked about No. 0.

"I think Junior [Colson] is playing really, really well. We ask a lot of him. He plays a couple different positions for us in a couple of different packages."

That's so encouraging to hear about a sophomore who already looks to have All-American potential. Colson aces the eye ball test at 6-2, 235 pounds and has been all over the field through three weeks. He's leading all defenders with 17 tackles including one for loss. He's big, strong, fast and evidently smart enough to learn multiple positions in multiple packages by year two. The sky is the limit for that kid and he's going to get better and better fast now that he's a sophomore.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent

The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
100.7 WITL

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Park#Colorado State#American Football#College Football#Smu
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
Autoblog

GM in talks to occupy former AMC HQ site in Detroit

The former American Motors Corp. HQ site on Plymouth Rd. on Detroit's west side may be home to automotive operations once again thanks to a potential deal between GM and the developer who is currently in the process of closing on the property. Sadly, the old building's demolition is still all but guaranteed, as the developer says preservation of the old art deco edifice is cost-prohibitive, Crain's Detroit Business (via Automotive News, sub. req'd) reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy