'Unbelievable'- Juventus Legend Giorgio Chiellini Praises Manchester City Defender

By Jake Mahon
 4 days ago

Juventus and Italian football legend Giorgio Chiellini has singled a certain Manchester City defender out for praise in a recent interview.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more highly regarded central defender than Giorgio Chiellini .

The former Juventus man is one of the most decorated defenders to have ever played the game, winning an astonishing nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia's and the 2020 European Championship with the Italian national team.

The 38-year-old was part of an incredibly formidable Juve defence alongside long-term defensive partner Leonardo Bonucci , which was a key factor in the club's almost ten-year spell of dominance in Italy's top flight.

After an 18-year spell at the club, Chiellini finally left Juve this summer to join MLS side Los Angeles FC.

After such an extended period of success in Serie A with the Bianconeri, it's fair to say that the Italian is more than qualified to judge what makes a good defender.

And the former Juve man has shared his thoughts on a certain Manchester City fullback in a recent interview with The Times .

The defender in question is none other than longstanding Cityzen Kyle Walker , who Chiellini faced in the final of Euro 2020. “I love Kyle Walker,” the veteran defender said.

“Walker is unbelievable. I don’t know how it’s possible to be so fast, so strong. He could do the 100 metres against jaguars, maybe, because he is something fantastic.”

Coming from a defensive player as highly decorated as Chiellini, this is high praise indeed for the City man.

But it's fair to say that this is justified praise as there is no doubt that Walker has been one of the best fullbacks in world football for several years now and has arguably been one of the The Cityzens' most successful signings.

Joining in 2017 from Spurs for a fee of £47million, Walker has been a key component in one of the most successful teams in Premier League history. In his time with the club, the England international has won four league titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

Even though the fee City paid to bring Walker to the club was a substantial one, it's hard to argue against his transfer being good value for money- given how important the right-back has been to the club's success over the past five years.

The 32-year-old is set to be involved in England's upcoming Nations League fixtures as he looks to bounce back from the early injury setbacks he's faced at this early stage of the season.

