Detroit, MI

Lions' Wednesday Injury Report: Swift, Jackson, Hutchinson Out

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

Read more on the Detroit Lions' initial Week 3 injury report released Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions stepped foot out on the practice field for the first time this week to begin their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings .

Unfortunately, key members of the defensive line did not practice, as Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky both were not spotted at the team's Allen Park practice facility.

Cominsky is rehabbing from thumb surgery, while Hutchinson is still dealing with a leg injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Detroit claimed the 26-year-old Cominsky, following his stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

His play the first two games of the season gave the unit a boost, and contributed to Hutchinson being able to get home and sack the quarterback in Week 2.

"Playing at a very high level. He'll be one of those guys that we got to -- somebody's got to pick up the slack of his production,  because he's got a ton of silent production, like you say. Stuff that you don't always see on the stat sheets," Dan Campbell told reporters. "But, he's been a force, and he's one of the reasons why we got some of the sacks we got the other day. He's taking two (Commanders linemen) out of there. Doing exactly what he's asked to do. He is unselfish, and he's all effort, all the time. He's been a good fit for us."

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

Lions inactive players vs. Vikings in Week 3

The Detroit Lions have set their active gameday roster for the Week 3 matchup in Minnesota against the Vikings. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell declared several players inactive for the game. With two players already ruled out with injuries, it made some of the selections easier. DL John Cominsky (wrist)...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Green Bay police apologize to Dillon, discipline officer

GREEN BAY, Wis. --  Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field. Chris Davis issued the apology Friday and said the police department directed appropriate corrective action...
GREEN BAY, WI
