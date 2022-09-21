Grimes County Judge reminds citizen’s to have disaster preparedness kits ready as storms churn in Atlantic

Read full article on original website
KHOU
Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind
"He went straight over to Kayley and jumped up on her lap, put his paws on her and gave her a kiss," Heather said. "It was the sweetest thing."
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Harris, Waller County fire departments understaffed
An Emergency Services District that covers 600 square miles in both Harris and Waller County is substantially understaffed and unable to man four of its fire departments with paid firefighters. “We don’t staff every fire station but it is something we’re striving to do as we add more staff, more...
mocomotive.com
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars
HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
Click2Houston.com
2 dead after 2-vehicle crash shuts down both directions of FM 2920 near Waller County, Texas DPS says
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash has shut down multiple lanes at FM 2920 near the Harris County-Waller County line on Sunday, Texas DPS said. Emergency authorities have responded to the crash, which was reported at around 11:30 a.m. According to Houston TranStar, both directions of FM-2920 are...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
mocomotive.com
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS
Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious loose dirt call Friday. They say the loose dirt was in a field where construction was being done but didn’t specify where exactly that was. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searches For Missing Endangered Adult – Adam Virgilio
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 2230 hours, Adam Virgilio was last seen leaving a medical clinic in the 1000 block of Windsor Lakes Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas. Virgilio was last seen walking southbound towards College Park Dr wearing a green/white hat, teal green shirt, khaki pants, and brown work style boots, and was carrying a blue Ikea bag. Virgilio made several suicidal comments before leaving the medical clinic.
Navasota Examiner
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
mocomotive.com
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers…
kwhi.com
WALLER CO. ROBBERY SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOLLOWING CHASE, CRASH IN GRIMES CO.
Three suspects in a Waller County robbery have been taken into custody after a chase Friday afternoon that ended in Grimes County. The vehicle then crashed near Highway 6 and Beason Creek. One of the men inside the vehicle fled on foot, but he and the other two were all apprehended.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
East Texas News
Residents barely escape house fire
TRINITY — Three residents narrowly escaped a fire that erupted on Falcon Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Assistant Fire Chief Keith Johnson said the Trinity Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the Pinecrest subdivision on Falcon Street with three trucks and 14 firefighters. They contained the fire in about 20 minutes.
Navasota ISD temporarily enters secure mode after shots fired near campus
Brule and Admin buildings with Navasota ISD were temporarily closed after shots were reportedly fired, officials said.
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
navasotanews.com
School resumes after reported shots fired near Brule Elementary, Navasota ISD admin building
Shots fired on streets near Brule Elementary and the Navasota ISD administration buildings put the two campuses on lock-down for a short time this morning. That was around 9 am, which put thew two buildings into a “secure mode” protocol. NISD was given the all clear to resume their normal activities by 9:30.
'It takes its toll' | Frustrated small business owner in Spring chases down Halloween thieves
SPRING, Texas — Being a small business owner has been a bit scary at times for Glenn Mehterian, haunted by the very real frights of staying afloat the past few years. “COVID and parties just didn’t happen,” said Cool Kat Party Warehouse owner Mehterian, “But rent did.”
Massive alligator discovered in Texas driveway
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
kwhi.com
SCHULTE FAMILY NAMED BY WASHINGTON CO. FARM BUREAU AS OUTSTANDING FAMILY/AGRI-BUSINESS
The Washington County Farm Bureau named the recipient of the Outstanding Family/Agri-Business Award during its 78th annual county meeting Thursday. The winner of the award was the Michael and Kaysee Schulte family of Independence. In a statement on Facebook, the family said it was humbled to be recognized by the...
