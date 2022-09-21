Read full article on original website
Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says there is potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy winds on Sunday afternoon and evening.
Crossing guard crisis averted after News 12 report, parent complaints in Mt. Vernon
Parents and students were relieved Friday morning when they encountered crossing guards in front of the STEAM Academy in Mount Vernon.
This weekend marks 10 years since Eugene Palmer disappeared
It has been 10 years since a Hudson Valley man disappeared from authorities in a case that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list at one point.
‘You have to close your windows.’ Orangetown residents disturbed by sewage plant odor since August
Neighbors in Orangetown say they are not able to go outdoors because of an overpowering, disgusting smell that's coming from the Rockland sewage plant since August.
Isolated storms to taper off overnight, sunny and breezy Monday in New Jersey
Storm Watch Meteorologist Dave Curran says there are chances for an overnight shower before sunny skies on Monday.
Isolated storms clear overnight, sunshine returns Monday on Long Island
Storm Watch Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms will clear overnight before lots of sunshine on Monday.
Mount Vernon Knights play first football game at newly reopened Memorial Field
The Mount Vernon Knights are playing against the Yonkers Force in their first football game at the newly reopened Memorial Field.
Showers, thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there is a chance for a strong thunderstorm in the afternoon on Sunday.
