Taking a bite out of the Big Apple: More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes and rocketing cost of living

More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes, and cost of living skyrocketing.

The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading in their Empire State licenses, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, obtained by DailyMail.com.

In January 5,747 people moved from New York to Florida, 5,383 in February, 5,568 in March, 4,844 in April, 4,604 in May, 4,719 in June, and 5,182 in July.

Throughout the first eight months of 2022, a total of 41,885 New York state residents have switched their primary residency. A total of 61,728 left in 2021, 43,525 in 2020, 42,620 in 2019, 40,401 in 2018, and 42,198 in 2017.

The trend started with the onset on the COVID-19 pandemic, where New York - especially the city - saw a huge influx of cases. Since the pandemic has waned, high inflations rates and a dramatic increase in cost of living have sent residents searching for more affordable places to call home.

'A lot of families just began to feel like New York was becoming unlivable,' Fashion designer Alvin Valley, who moved to Florida during the pandemic, told the New York Post.

'Especially for younger couples with kids in their 30s and 40s. They don’t want to get on the subway. It’s a safety issue, it’s a schools issue.'

Throughout the first eight months of 2022, a total of 41,885 New York state residents have switched their primary residency. The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading in their Empire State licenses

Throughout the first eight months of 2022, a total of 41,885 New York state residents have switched their primary residency. A total of 61,728 left in 2021

The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading in their Empire State licenses. Throughout 2022, New Yorkers have been switching to Florida in droves bigger than 4,000 each month

The 'King of Pants' was referring to the Big Apple astronomically high crime rate, which sits at 34 percent higher than the same time last year.

Transit crime alone are up 45 percent and city-goers have experienced shootings, stabbings, and robberies both on and off the platform.

Wealthy residents were the first to ditch the New York scene and now the middle class is migrating out of the state, according to Valley.

'First it was the billionaires, then it was the rich following behind them. Now you have the middle class,' Valley told the Post.

Retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari, who moved to Florida last year, told the Post that many were moving around the time because of COVID-19 mandates and crime were the main reasons people left.

He also claimed 'zero competence' among NYC elected officials also pushed borough residents to ditch town because they didn't 'see a future in New York City for themselves.'

Fashion designer Alvin Valley (pictured with Anna Rothchild) moved to Florida during the pandemic and said 'a lot of families just began to feel like New York was becoming unlivable'

Many cited rising crime rates as the reason New York City residents were quick to ditch the Big Apple. Heightened crime has been a constant since the pandemic began and overall crime still remains 34 percent higher than the same time last year

And the continuously flow of migration has even caught the eyes of NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who reportedly put up digital billboards around Florida to hopefully convince former residents to make a return.

But New Yorkers aren't the only ones longing for the hot weather and income tax free states, California, New Jersey, Washington, Oregon, and Pennsylvania also set records for Florida driver's license application, according to the Post.

Florida has reportedly seen 321,881 requests this year from out-of-state residents.