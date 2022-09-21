ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman puts A&M loss into perspective in postgame speech

Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium on Arlington, Texas, 23-21. The Razorbacks had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 to play in the game but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit the top of the right upright and dropped harmlessly into the end zone.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround

Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas unveils alternate helmets ahead of Southwest Classic

Arkansas is trying to make it 2 straight against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on Saturday as the Razorbacks also look to build on their strong start to the season. If they do it, the Razorbacks will do it in alternate helmets as the team unveiled white lids less than 2 hours before kickoff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
South Carolina State
hogville.net

Aggies hold off Razorbacks 23-21

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 10 Arkansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead against No. 23 Texas A&M in the first quarter and appeared headed for its fourth win, but then some questionable decisions plus a turnover and missed field goal allowed the Aggies to take a 23-21 win. “Well,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demani Richardson has hilarious quote about game-changing fumble-return TD vs. Arkansas

Demani Richardson scored a game-changing touchdown for Texas A&M against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. With Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson looking to get in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead, the Aggies stripped the ball from him and Tyreek Chappell recovered. Then, as he was wrapped up, he handed the ball to Richardson, who finished off the 82-yard return for an Aggie touchdown.
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Bua
Person
Sam Pittman
hogville.net

On The Road With The Pig Trail: The Star

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trial Nation goes on the road for the Southwest Classic, but it’s not just the game on their list of to-dos. The team also stopped by The Star for a tour from Cowboys’ sideline reporter Kristi Scales. Scales, who has been with the Cowboys for 24 years, pulled out all the stops, including a lot of stops that are not on the public tour.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source

Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#At T Stadium#American Football#Razorbacks#The Texas A M
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports

The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
THV11

Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHBS

Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy