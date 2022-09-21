Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman puts A&M loss into perspective in postgame speech
Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium on Arlington, Texas, 23-21. The Razorbacks had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 to play in the game but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit the top of the right upright and dropped harmlessly into the end zone.
hogville.net
Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround
Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas unveils alternate helmets ahead of Southwest Classic
Arkansas is trying to make it 2 straight against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on Saturday as the Razorbacks also look to build on their strong start to the season. If they do it, the Razorbacks will do it in alternate helmets as the team unveiled white lids less than 2 hours before kickoff.
Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman Should Dump White Helmets
Why Razorbacks have a legitimate gripe to throw the things in the trash can.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hogville.net
Aggies hold off Razorbacks 23-21
ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 10 Arkansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead against No. 23 Texas A&M in the first quarter and appeared headed for its fourth win, but then some questionable decisions plus a turnover and missed field goal allowed the Aggies to take a 23-21 win. “Well,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demani Richardson has hilarious quote about game-changing fumble-return TD vs. Arkansas
Demani Richardson scored a game-changing touchdown for Texas A&M against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. With Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson looking to get in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead, the Aggies stripped the ball from him and Tyreek Chappell recovered. Then, as he was wrapped up, he handed the ball to Richardson, who finished off the 82-yard return for an Aggie touchdown.
Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
The Arkansas-Texas A&M football rivalry: A Look Back
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies dubbed their football rivalry “The Southwest Classic” when they began facing off on the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf in Arlington in 2009.
RELATED PEOPLE
hogville.net
On The Road With The Pig Trail: The Star
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trial Nation goes on the road for the Southwest Classic, but it’s not just the game on their list of to-dos. The team also stopped by The Star for a tour from Cowboys’ sideline reporter Kristi Scales. Scales, who has been with the Cowboys for 24 years, pulled out all the stops, including a lot of stops that are not on the public tour.
talkbusiness.net
Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source
Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money payout is from the $2.3 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic backup on I-49
A multi-vehicle accident is impacting several lanes of Interstate 49 southbound Thursday morning.
Comments / 0