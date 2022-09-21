Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
North Platte Telegraph
No charges in shooting at Welcome Inn
A 26-year-old man remained in serious but stable condition Wednesday after he was shot in the chest at the Welcome Inn on Saturday night. A 66-year-old man who admitted to the shooting was not charged as it is believed he acted in self-defense, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
NebraskaTV
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
klkntv.com
West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
knopnews2.com
Relay for Life to take place in North Platte downtown on Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. in downtown North Platte on the bricks. There will be a relay, silent auction and a luminary ceremony to honor all who have fought cancer at 6 p.m. Organizer Lori Tobiasson...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Lane Randy Hall, 30, Sutherland and BoDelle Mae Mueller, 32, Sutherland. Aaron John Kreuscher, 24, North Platte and Devan Nicole Newton, 26, North Platte. William August Hopper, 38, Sutherland and Ashley Danielle Mills, 34, Sutherland. Alexander James Lamb, 31, Atlantic Beach FL and McKenzi Jean Hiebner, 27, Atlantic Beach FL.
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court Recap, September 22
BROKEN BOW – Custer County’s District Court saw its first action of autumn 2022, visiting and revisiting 10 cases Thursday morning, September 22. Five of the ten were continued, and one dismissed. Glen Jenkins, 55 of Ansley, was arraigned on 4 charges: alleged first degree sexual assault, a...
McCook woman killed in crash with AmTrak train
MCCOOK, Neb.-A McCook woman has died after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train. McCook police said on Tuesday, at around 4:01 a.m., a call was received by McCook Public Safety Dispatch reporting an injury accident involving a U-Haul and train. Police said the collision occurred on the railroad access...
Drawdown will impact boating access at Lake Maloney, other SRAs
A planned drawdown of Lake Ogallala for infrastructure maintenance will affect boating access at three Nebraska state recreation areas this fall. Lake Ogallala, Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney SRAs will have limited access. It will begin with the Sept. 26 lowering of Lake Ogallala as part of a scheduled maintenance project on the Keystone Diversion Dam by the Nebraska Public Power District.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
knopnews2.com
Wreaths Across America reaches out to North Platte community for help
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wreaths Across America is starting to gear up for their holiday season and that means they need your help. The goal of the organization is to put a wreath on every veteran’s tomb stone. Wreaths cost $15 each, and they are encouraging anyone who can donate to do so.
North Platte Telegraph
814 E 9TH, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Post Podcast: North Platte Chamber president on Sustainable Beef, , Big Idea NP, recreation upgrades
Scott was joined by North Platte Chamber and DEVCO President/CEO Gary Person to talk about the latest on Sustainable Beef, the Hershey Rail Park, proposed recreation upgrades and more.
KSNB Local4
McCook football maintains unbeaten record in win over Sidney
SIDNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - McCook football traveled to play Sidney Friday. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Grant student recognized as one of country's top STEM middle schoolers
A teen from Grant, Nebraska, has been recognized as one of the country’s most promising STEM middle schoolers — named this week as a contest finalist headed to Washington D.C., to compete for roughly $100,000 in awards. Cooper Kroeker, now 15, is among 30 youths (and the only...
North Platte Community College blood drive exceeds goal
The American Red Cross surpassed its collection goal during a blood drive at North Platte Community College last week. NPCC’s first blood drive of the school year was conducted Thursday. A total of 17 units of blood were collected – exceeding the goal of 16. The amount could potentially...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
