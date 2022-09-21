Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Lane Randy Hall, 30, Sutherland and BoDelle Mae Mueller, 32, Sutherland. Aaron John Kreuscher, 24, North Platte and Devan Nicole Newton, 26, North Platte. William August Hopper, 38, Sutherland and Ashley Danielle Mills, 34, Sutherland. Alexander James Lamb, 31, Atlantic Beach FL and McKenzi Jean Hiebner, 27, Atlantic Beach FL.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court Recap, September 22
BROKEN BOW – Custer County’s District Court saw its first action of autumn 2022, visiting and revisiting 10 cases Thursday morning, September 22. Five of the ten were continued, and one dismissed. Glen Jenkins, 55 of Ansley, was arraigned on 4 charges: alleged first degree sexual assault, a...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
klkntv.com
West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
Drawdown will impact boating access at Lake Maloney, other SRAs
A planned drawdown of Lake Ogallala for infrastructure maintenance will affect boating access at three Nebraska state recreation areas this fall. Lake Ogallala, Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney SRAs will have limited access. It will begin with the Sept. 26 lowering of Lake Ogallala as part of a scheduled maintenance project on the Keystone Diversion Dam by the Nebraska Public Power District.
knopnews2.com
Wreaths Across America reaches out to North Platte community for help
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wreaths Across America is starting to gear up for their holiday season and that means they need your help. The goal of the organization is to put a wreath on every veteran’s tomb stone. Wreaths cost $15 each, and they are encouraging anyone who can donate to do so.
North Platte Telegraph
814 E 9TH, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
Nebraska Cattlemen Report (September 2022)
North Platte, Ne - Eagle Radio's Derek Beck visits twice a month with the Nebraska Cattleman's Brenda Masek about happenings within the Cattleman organization and upcoming meetings and events. In this episode they spoke about an upcoming meeting with the Governor, and upcoming September events.
Post Podcast: North Platte Chamber president on Sustainable Beef, , Big Idea NP, recreation upgrades
Scott was joined by North Platte Chamber and DEVCO President/CEO Gary Person to talk about the latest on Sustainable Beef, the Hershey Rail Park, proposed recreation upgrades and more.
granttribune.com
Storm brings rain, hail to northern Perkins County
After a summer of drought, creating tinder-dry crops, grasses and foliage throughout Perkins County, it did not take a severe hail storm long to mow down swathes of farm ground, CRP, yards, gardens and trees during a quick moving storm Friday, Sept. 16. (To read the rest of this article,...
KSNB Local4
Big announcement for 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concerts
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country music fans get ready to buy tickets for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Day Viaero Summer Jam concerts. It’s an all-country line-up. Being announced today, the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series tickets go on sale next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean. No announcement until late October on supporting acts coming.
Cody Johnson, Jason Aldean announced as acts for 2023 Nebraskaland Days concerts
Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean will headline the 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series in 2023. The June 23 and 24th concerts will go on sale to the public next Wednesday, September 28th, at 9 am at www.nebraskalanddays.com. “We go out and swing for the fences every year,”...
Grant student recognized as one of country's top STEM middle schoolers
A teen from Grant, Nebraska, has been recognized as one of the country’s most promising STEM middle schoolers — named this week as a contest finalist headed to Washington D.C., to compete for roughly $100,000 in awards. Cooper Kroeker, now 15, is among 30 youths (and the only...
Comments / 1