wbiw.com
Obituary: Roger Eugene Mitchell Sr.
Roger Eugene Mitchell, Sr., 58, of Bedford, IN passed away on September 23, 2022. Born on October 31, 1963, he was the son of Roy and Grace (Beavers) Mitchell. Roger worked as a mechanic. Surviving to cherish Roger’s memory are his loving ex-wife, Kim Mitchell; his daughter, Renae Mitchell of...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mary Katherine “Kitty” May
Mary Katherine “Kitty” May age 87 of Bedford passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:15 a.m. at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. She was born in Cuzco, Indiana on July 31, 1935, to Hilbert Potts and Ruth (Pinnick) Potts. Kitty retired from RCA in Bloomington and she was a member of the Dive Christian Church in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Bobby Hearth
Bobby Hearth, 78, of Springville, passed away at 7:36 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 11, 1944, in Warrick, Co., IN, he was the son of Herschel “Doc” and Peggy (Owings) Hearth. He married Karen Sue Hatfield on December 29, 1963, and she preceded him in death on June 29, 2018. He was a construction worker at Ben’s Quarry and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Marine Corps.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael S. Sowders, Sr.
Michael S. Sowders, Sr., 50, of Bedford, passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born September 6, 1972, in Marion Co., he was the son of Michael L. and Vicki L. (Ryan) Sowders. He was a life-long truck driver and recently was working as an operator for BH Hoadley Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Bedford Jeepers, and Southern Monroe Coon Hunters Club.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Rosetta M. Root
Rosetta M. Root, 71, of East Oolitic, passed away at 3:55 p.m., on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at. her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Born April 30, 1951, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Erza and Mary Etta (Sullivan) Brown. She married Paul. V. Root on March...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael J. Rollins
Michael J. Rollins, 62, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, after a brief illness. Born June 18, 1960, he was the son of Nancy (Bodkins) Carpenter and Charles “Bud” Rollins. He graduated from. Bedford North Lawrence High School with the class of 1978. He specialized...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Harold R. Smith
May 7, 1938 – September 18, 2022. Harold R. Smith, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in New Albany, IN. Born May 7, 1938, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Otha and Ruth K. (Stewart) Smith. He was a farmer and owned Smith Iron & Metal Company in Bedford. He was always a hard worker and would help anyone. He started junking at 14 and even ran his own parts store. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose Lodge, Bedford Boat, and Sportsman’s Club.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Sheila Ruth Brinegar
Sheila Brinegar, 77, of Bedford, IN passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born December 17, 1944, she was the daughter of Carl and Mary (Turpin) Dougherty. She married Larry Brinegar on June 15, 1961, and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2022.
wamwamfm.com
Charles William “Bill” Henry
Charles William “Bill” Henry, 66 of Shoals passed away on September 21, 2022. He was born on December 29, 1955 to John Robert “Bob” and Mary (Emmons) Henry in Washington, IN. He attended school at Shoals High School graduating with the class of 1974. Charles worked...
wbiw.com
Stained Glass Sunday – An illuminating look at a historic art form
VINCENNES – For hundreds of years, stained glass windows have illuminated churches, serving as decorative and informative artwork, with scenes and motifs exploring religious subjects and themes. On October 9 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., seven historic churches in Vincennes showcase the art form during the Stained Glass...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 23, 2022
12:04 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1630 block of H Street. 12:49 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 1:56 a.m. Request for an officer in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. 2:23 a.m. Request for an officer in the 3010 block of Ted Jones Drive. Incidents...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kelli Kendall
Kelli Kendall, 42, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Born in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Patricia and Jim Rishforth. She married Travis Kendall, and he survives. Kelli was a homemaker and a mother. She enjoyed the outdoors and always let her...
wbiw.com
2022 Persimmon Idol winners announced
MITCHELL – There were eight adult contestants and four youth contestants vying for the 2022 WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Monday night. The competition was fierce, coming down to the final tally, naming Jae Parris of French Lick the Adult Division Idol, and Lily Bockting of Salem the Youth Division Idol. Parris sang a rendition of “What’s Up?’ by 4 Non Blondes, while Bockting sang “Honey” by Derivakat.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Leasa M. Francis
Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
roadtirement.com
A Bison-tennial statue in Shelby County
Indiana’s Statehood Bicentennial was celebrated in 2016. The remnants of that celebration can be seen all over the state in the form of 5 feet tall fiberglass bison. The in.gov website states: “Indiana Association of United Ways was the proud sponsor of the statewide Bison-tennial Public Art Project. This legacy project helped celebrate Indiana’s 200th birthday by decorating and displaying 5-foot-tall fiberglass bison with an end goal of at least one – if not a herd – of bison on display in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.” We’d seen a few around the state, and just last week we saw a newly placed one in Shelbyville.
wamwamfm.com
Hindostan Days Returns to Martin County
Hindostan Days will return to Hindostan Falls in Martin County next weekend on October 1st. The day will feature a walk through its rich historic past, with a picnic atmosphere, live music, great food, local vendors, and information that showcases the hidden treasures of Martin County. Sierra Rutledge is one of the organizers who says her group Unite for Martin County is here to showcase what Martin County has to offer..
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
livingnewdeal.org
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
wbiw.com
Solsberry man killed in a single-vehicle accident on West Ratliff Road
MONROE CO. – A Solsberry man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees before his vehicle rolled in the 7800 block of West Ratliff Road, Tuesday. According to police 36-year-old, Andrew Rippy was the only occupant in the Chevy Cobalt and he was...
