Grimes County, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars

HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
HOUSTON, TX
Victim air-lifted following fight

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searches For Missing Endangered Adult – Adam Virgilio

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 2230 hours, Adam Virgilio was last seen leaving a medical clinic in the 1000 block of Windsor Lakes Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas. Virgilio was last seen walking southbound towards College Park Dr wearing a green/white hat, teal green shirt, khaki pants, and brown work style boots, and was carrying a blue Ikea bag. Virgilio made several suicidal comments before leaving the medical clinic.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS

Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:50 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with a Deja Willis, 25 of Brenham, who showed to have eight active warrants for her arrest. Willis was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on two Criminal Trespass warrants out of Washington County and six Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card warrants out of Burleson County.
BRENHAM, TX
IOLA STUDENT KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH

An Iola ISD student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night. DPS reports around 8:15 p.m., a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, approximately one mile north of Iola, when the vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected and began to overturn. The driver and backseat passenger were ejected.
IOLA, TX
College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday. Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

