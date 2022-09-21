Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Harris, Waller County fire departments understaffed
An Emergency Services District that covers 600 square miles in both Harris and Waller County is substantially understaffed and unable to man four of its fire departments with paid firefighters. “We don’t staff every fire station but it is something we’re striving to do as we add more staff, more...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
mocomotive.com
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
mocomotive.com
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars
HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
Navasota Examiner
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious loose dirt call Friday. They say the loose dirt was in a field where construction was being done but didn’t specify where exactly that was. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a...
kwhi.com
WALLER CO. ROBBERY SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOLLOWING CHASE, CRASH IN GRIMES CO.
Three suspects in a Waller County robbery have been taken into custody after a chase Friday afternoon that ended in Grimes County. The vehicle then crashed near Highway 6 and Beason Creek. One of the men inside the vehicle fled on foot, but he and the other two were all apprehended.
kwhi.com
REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED NEAR SCHOOL PROMPT HIGHER POLICE PRESENCE IN NAVASOTA ISD
Navasota police increased their presence in Navasota ISD today (Friday) after reports of shots fired a few blocks away from Brule Elementary School. An all clear was given by police at 9:30 a.m., after they determined there was not an immediate threat. School is continuing as normal, but officers will...
Navasota ISD temporarily enters secure mode after shots fired near campus
Brule and Admin buildings with Navasota ISD were temporarily closed after shots were reportedly fired, officials said.
Bryan house fire victim identified, investigation continues
Bryan firefighters have positively identified the victim of Wednesday night’s housefire as 70-year-old John Green, whom they believe passed away due to smoke inhalation.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searches For Missing Endangered Adult – Adam Virgilio
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 2230 hours, Adam Virgilio was last seen leaving a medical clinic in the 1000 block of Windsor Lakes Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas. Virgilio was last seen walking southbound towards College Park Dr wearing a green/white hat, teal green shirt, khaki pants, and brown work style boots, and was carrying a blue Ikea bag. Virgilio made several suicidal comments before leaving the medical clinic.
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS
Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
Township: Hwy. 242 widening in The Woodlands no longer planned by TxDOT
Hwy. 242 was being considered for a widening project by Texas Department of Transportation. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Department of Transportation will not move forward with its plans to widen Hwy. 242 in The Woodlands between FM 1488 and I-45, township officials said after a Sept. 22 regular board meeting.
Click2Houston.com
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
kwhi.com
SCHULTE FAMILY NAMED BY WASHINGTON CO. FARM BUREAU AS OUTSTANDING FAMILY/AGRI-BUSINESS
The Washington County Farm Bureau named the recipient of the Outstanding Family/Agri-Business Award during its 78th annual county meeting Thursday. The winner of the award was the Michael and Kaysee Schulte family of Independence. In a statement on Facebook, the family said it was humbled to be recognized by the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:50 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with a Deja Willis, 25 of Brenham, who showed to have eight active warrants for her arrest. Willis was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on two Criminal Trespass warrants out of Washington County and six Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card warrants out of Burleson County.
kwhi.com
IOLA STUDENT KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH
An Iola ISD student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night. DPS reports around 8:15 p.m., a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, approximately one mile north of Iola, when the vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected and began to overturn. The driver and backseat passenger were ejected.
KWTX
College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday. Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.
