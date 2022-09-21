Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home
A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti's Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble by...
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones
A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 5 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 23, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
WacoTrib.com
Detective: Waco murder suspect's story changed, didn't match evidence
Even though he never found the weapon used to fatally shoot Sherrell Carter, the lead detective in a Waco murder trial said Thursday that evidence in the case convinced him he has the right suspect, and the defense rested without presenting testimony beyond extensive cross examination of prosecution witnesses. “The...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Shapen's road performance a big step forward for Baylor QB
Before Saturday’s road trip to Ames, quarterback Blake Shapen proved he could help Baylor win games in several different settings. Late last season, he finished off a win at Kansas State after starter Gerry Bohanon went down with a hamstring injury. Shapen guided the Bears to a Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and has won three home games as the starting quarterback.
WacoTrib.com
Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36 (OT)
In Mexia, Goats sophomore quarterback Trent Platt ran 30 yards for a touchdown in overtime, then added the crucial two-point conversion run to lift Groesbeck over Mexia in a Battle of the River classic. Blackcats running back Deandr’a Sandles scored a late touchdown to complete a comeback from a 15-0...
WacoTrib.com
Centex roundup: Panthers snap China Spring's winning streak
DALLAS — For more than a year, the China Spring Cougars have played some of the best competition in the state without ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. But Dallas Parish Episcopal ended that run on the Panthers’ blue turf. Parish Episcopal, the defending TAPPS...
WacoTrib.com
Board OKs TIF money for affordable housing, Elm business support
The city could soon use its Tax Increment Financing money to subsidize new affordable housing and help small businesses along Elm Avenue pay for facility improvements. The Tax Increment Financing Zone board for TIF 1 and TIF 4 recommended approval of Waco housing department requests for a total of $1.25 million for business grants and $2.9 million for affordable housing. TIF 1 was established in 1982 and covers downtown and Elm, and TIF 4 was created within the past year and sprawls across much of town.
Comments / 0