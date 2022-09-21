ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home

A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti's Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble by...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones

A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Detective: Waco murder suspect's story changed, didn't match evidence

Even though he never found the weapon used to fatally shoot Sherrell Carter, the lead detective in a Waco murder trial said Thursday that evidence in the case convinced him he has the right suspect, and the defense rested without presenting testimony beyond extensive cross examination of prosecution witnesses. “The...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shapen's road performance a big step forward for Baylor QB

Before Saturday’s road trip to Ames, quarterback Blake Shapen proved he could help Baylor win games in several different settings. Late last season, he finished off a win at Kansas State after starter Gerry Bohanon went down with a hamstring injury. Shapen guided the Bears to a Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and has won three home games as the starting quarterback.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36 (OT)

In Mexia, Goats sophomore quarterback Trent Platt ran 30 yards for a touchdown in overtime, then added the crucial two-point conversion run to lift Groesbeck over Mexia in a Battle of the River classic. Blackcats running back Deandr’a Sandles scored a late touchdown to complete a comeback from a 15-0...
MEXIA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Centex roundup: Panthers snap China Spring's winning streak

DALLAS — For more than a year, the China Spring Cougars have played some of the best competition in the state without ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. But Dallas Parish Episcopal ended that run on the Panthers’ blue turf. Parish Episcopal, the defending TAPPS...
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Board OKs TIF money for affordable housing, Elm business support

The city could soon use its Tax Increment Financing money to subsidize new affordable housing and help small businesses along Elm Avenue pay for facility improvements. The Tax Increment Financing Zone board for TIF 1 and TIF 4 recommended approval of Waco housing department requests for a total of $1.25 million for business grants and $2.9 million for affordable housing. TIF 1 was established in 1982 and covers downtown and Elm, and TIF 4 was created within the past year and sprawls across much of town.
WACO, TX

