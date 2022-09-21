Read full article on original website
George Harrison Wrote a Song About Eric Clapton’s Dog
George Harrison wrote a song about his long-time friend, Eric Clapton's dog.
Mike Nesmith Said Why The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ Was His Favorite Song Davy Jones Sang for the Group
Mike Nesmith said The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" has its own form of "frosting." He also discussed Davy Jones' vocals on the track.
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”
Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
Singing ‘Last Train to Clarksville’ Brought Monkee Mike Nesmith to Tears: ‘I Get Deep With Emotion’
Singing The Monkees' debut single, 'Last Train to Clarksville,' filled Mike Nesmith "deep with emotion" at the end of his life.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Premiere: Ben Rector Reflects on the Good Life in ‘Wonderful World’
“We were writing about exactly what I was experiencing in my life,” pop-rock artist Ben Rector explained of his latest release, reflecting on the creation of “Wonderful World.”. “I wrote ‘Wonderful World’ with Jordy Searcy and Andrew Tufano at Andrew’s house,” the singer-songwriter said, recalling it as “one...
5 Deep Cuts From Aretha Franklin That You Should Be Listening To
Aretha Franklin was a titan of soul music. Much in the way that Elvis Presley shook up rock or Bob Dylan cut deep with his poignant folk, Franklin changed the way that people thought about soul. Her cultural impact is something no one can deny. From her earliest years, it...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Stevie Nicks Reveals What ‘Messed Up’ Her Friendship With Tom Petty
Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty had a close friendship for many years, but the Fleetwood Mac star said something “messed up” their relationship.
Nikki Lane Returns With New Album, ‘Denim & Diamonds’
After taking a good long break from releasing new material, Nikki Lane is back in the saddle. The singer-songstress has gifted the world with the release of her new, bold, family-inspired album, Denin & Diamonds. On a social media update, Lane confessed her struggles with finding inspiration to continue writing and states that her family stories played a big role in the making of this record: ”…this record is about revisiting the past – taking note of how it got […] The post Nikki Lane Returns With New Album, ‘Denim & Diamonds’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
George Harrison Revealed He Often ‘Blacked out’ During Slide Guitar Solos
George Harrison once revealed that he sometimes 'blacked out' during slide guitar solos. Here's what the former Beatle had to say.
These Recent Hip-Hop Songs Are Triple Platinum in Our Hearts
There are so many rap songs that come out each day, which are far more than any one person can keep track off. Fans know this all too well, especially on New Music Fridays. So, when they find a song they love, they hold it close. Now, due to streaming, a lot of new music earns RIAA platinum and gold certifications quickly due to the streams received, how often the tracks get played and how far the lyrics spread around the world. But in between the margins, there are a lot of rappers whose music hasn't reached those heights yet, but they still get a lot of love in their own way. From niche, regional jams to slightly underappreciated songs on huge albums, these are the recent tracks that should be multiplatinum, but haven't hit the mark right now and are currently fanbase favorites.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Pharoah Sanders, cosmic jazz saxophonist, dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders, one of the most wildly inventive figures in jazz who wrestled his saxophone to its limits and felt equally at home in Indian and African music, died Saturday. Sanders, accustomed to the sharing of energy within jazz bands, described Indian musicians as achieving "pure music."
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
Guitar World Magazine
Obscura's Jeroen Paul Thesseling on his 5 best bass albums
Thesseling’s story is one of experimental fretless meets metal, breaking new ground with progressive Dutch death-thrashers Pestilence and advancing technical death metal with Obscura. Armed with a fretless seven-string Warwick bass guitar, the Dutch musician Jeroen Paul Thesseling has decades of experience with the death metal bands Obscura and...
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
