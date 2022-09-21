ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”

Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Nikki Lane Returns With New Album, ‘Denim & Diamonds’

After taking a good long break from releasing new material, Nikki Lane is back in the saddle. The singer-songstress has gifted the world with the release of her new, bold, family-inspired album, Denin & Diamonds. On a social media update, Lane confessed her struggles with finding inspiration to continue writing and states that her family stories played a big role in the making of this record: ”…this record is about revisiting the past – taking note of how it got […] The post Nikki Lane Returns With New Album, ‘Denim & Diamonds’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
These Recent Hip-Hop Songs Are Triple Platinum in Our Hearts

There are so many rap songs that come out each day, which are far more than any one person can keep track off. Fans know this all too well, especially on New Music Fridays. So, when they find a song they love, they hold it close. Now, due to streaming, a lot of new music earns RIAA platinum and gold certifications quickly due to the streams received, how often the tracks get played and how far the lyrics spread around the world. But in between the margins, there are a lot of rappers whose music hasn't reached those heights yet, but they still get a lot of love in their own way. From niche, regional jams to slightly underappreciated songs on huge albums, these are the recent tracks that should be multiplatinum, but haven't hit the mark right now and are currently fanbase favorites.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66

Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Pharoah Sanders, cosmic jazz saxophonist, dead at 81

Pharoah Sanders, one of the most wildly inventive figures in jazz who wrestled his saxophone to its limits and felt equally at home in Indian and African music, died Saturday. Sanders, accustomed to the sharing of energy within jazz bands, described Indian musicians as achieving "pure music."
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it

With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
Obscura's Jeroen Paul Thesseling on his 5 best bass albums

Thesseling’s story is one of experimental fretless meets metal, breaking new ground with progressive Dutch death-thrashers Pestilence and advancing technical death metal with Obscura. Armed with a fretless seven-string Warwick bass guitar, the Dutch musician Jeroen Paul Thesseling has decades of experience with the death metal bands Obscura and...
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues

Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.

