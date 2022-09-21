Read full article on original website
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Things to Do in Clay County: 40th annual Orange Park Fall Festival
Orange Park’s fall festival is the oldest and largest arts and crafts event in Clay County. The 40th annual fall festival will be held Oct. 15-16 at the Town Hall Park, 2042 Park Ave. The festival’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
floridaing.com
Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?
Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
mycbs4.com
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank holds food distribution for Hunger Action Day
Gainesville, FL — Dozens of cars and people lined up outside Gainesville Vineyard Church this morning. "I come here and get food and stuff, which is a blessing to me that I'm able to get free food," Gainesville resident Rebecca McLucas said. She appreciates the help from Bread of the Mighty Food Bank that organized a food distribution to recognize Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
floridaescape.com
Busy Bee Gas Station
If you have an upcoming road trip, you’ll encounter gas stations along the way, but nothing can match a Busy Bee Gas Station experience. During my recent trip to Tallahassee, I got the chance to drop by a large unique one-stop-shop that offers all the essentials you need on the road such as gas and many more.
My Friend Ron
On Sept. 10, 2022, Ronald Wathan Decker II left this world. Ron was magical. He said I was his muse, but I laughed it off. Me, a muse? I looked up the definition of “muse”: it inspires an artist’s work. Ron was an artist, and I would be honored if I inspired him.
alachuachronicle.com
Cade Prize Announces Final Five
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Judges for the Cade Prize for Innovation selected six teams to advance to the final round and are vying for $67,000 in cash prizes. The winners’ rankings will be revealed at the 13th Annual Cade Prize Awards Ceremony on September 29, 2022, at the Cade Museum in Gainesville, Florida. If there is inclement weather, the event will take place on October 6.
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
alachuachronicle.com
September 27 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. The evening portion of the meeting includes the adoption of the FY23 Final Millage Rates and Final Budget.
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics
Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
alachuachronicle.com
Tropical Depression 9 is now Tropical Storm Ian
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ian’s path is currently projected to make landfall anywhere from the panhandle to the Keys. Although there are still a lot of uncertainties with the path of the storm, it is likely that it will be a Florida storm, which could affect Alachua County next week.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Marion County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County encourages residents to ready storm preparedness plans
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Depression 9. Currently, there is no immediate threat to the area. According to officials, the movement of the storm over the next several days will determine if there may be a threat to Columbia County. “Residents and visitors should use this time to...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for September 23-30, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 23-30, 2022. Clark Butler Blvd. / SW 24th Ave.: There will be a lane closure on the south leg in the right turn lane expected to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 and continue through Friday, Sept. 30. This is for water main relocation work to prepare for the upcoming roadway work on the Clark Butler Blvd. / SW 62nd Blvd. extension.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed
College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville’s new budget goes into effect Oct. 1: what that means for residents
Gainesville’s total city budget will increase by $9 million starting Oct. 1, with more money dedicated to improving city transportation, infrastructure and other initiatives. Gainesville city commissioners voted Thursday to implement the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. Some...
