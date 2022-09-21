ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

floridaing.com

Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?

Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank holds food distribution for Hunger Action Day

Gainesville, FL — Dozens of cars and people lined up outside Gainesville Vineyard Church this morning. "I come here and get food and stuff, which is a blessing to me that I'm able to get free food," Gainesville resident Rebecca McLucas said. She appreciates the help from Bread of the Mighty Food Bank that organized a food distribution to recognize Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaescape.com

Busy Bee Gas Station

If you have an upcoming road trip, you’ll encounter gas stations along the way, but nothing can match a Busy Bee Gas Station experience. During my recent trip to Tallahassee, I got the chance to drop by a large unique one-stop-shop that offers all the essentials you need on the road such as gas and many more.
LIVE OAK, FL
Ocala Gazette

My Friend Ron

On Sept. 10, 2022, Ronald Wathan Decker II left this world. Ron was magical. He said I was his muse, but I laughed it off. Me, a muse? I looked up the definition of “muse”: it inspires an artist’s work. Ron was an artist, and I would be honored if I inspired him.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Cade Prize Announces Final Five

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Judges for the Cade Prize for Innovation selected six teams to advance to the final round and are vying for $67,000 in cash prizes. The winners’ rankings will be revealed at the 13th Annual Cade Prize Awards Ceremony on September 29, 2022, at the Cade Museum in Gainesville, Florida. If there is inclement weather, the event will take place on October 6.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

September 27 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. The evening portion of the meeting includes the adoption of the FY23 Final Millage Rates and Final Budget.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics

Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Tropical Depression 9 is now Tropical Storm Ian

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ian’s path is currently projected to make landfall anywhere from the panhandle to the Keys. Although there are still a lot of uncertainties with the path of the storm, it is likely that it will be a Florida storm, which could affect Alachua County next week.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for September 23-30, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 23-30, 2022. Clark Butler Blvd. / SW 24th Ave.: There will be a lane closure on the south leg in the right turn lane expected to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 and continue through Friday, Sept. 30. This is for water main relocation work to prepare for the upcoming roadway work on the Clark Butler Blvd. / SW 62nd Blvd. extension.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
KNOXVILLE, TN
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville’s new budget goes into effect Oct. 1: what that means for residents

Gainesville’s total city budget will increase by $9 million starting Oct. 1, with more money dedicated to improving city transportation, infrastructure and other initiatives. Gainesville city commissioners voted Thursday to implement the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. Some...
GAINESVILLE, FL

