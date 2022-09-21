Read full article on original website
Day Passes On Sale For October Cannabis Event In Marquette
Day passes are now on sale for The Fire Station’s upcoming event, Camp Cannabis. General admission day passes will cost $75 and are available for purchase online at thefirestation.com/camp-cannabis. General admission and VIP weekend passes are still available. Day and weekend passes will be available for purchase online and...
U.P. Singer To Give Concert At Bay College October 7th
U.P. singer/songwriter, Michael Waite, will celebrate the release of his new album “We’ve Always Been at Home” with a concert at the Besse Center at Bay College in Escanaba on Friday, October 7 at 7pm ET. This new album was recorded in the house Waite built for...
Forum On Wild Turkeys Scheduled Next week In Marquette
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will continue its popular Wildlife Through Forestry series of special events next week with a turkey forum being presented in Marquette Township. “Wild turkeys have long been established in southern parts of the Upper Peninsula but have been expanding their range north in increasing...
Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes. Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager... ...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in...
Intergenerational farm to bring new life to 3.75 acre site in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm breaks ground on Friday with something they’re calling and intergenerational farm. Work will begin on the former site of UPHS Bell Hospital off of Division Street. The developer of Jasperlite Senior Living included Partridge Creek in their grant proposal to take control of the land not being used for apartments.
What’s next for the former UPHS Marquette hospital site?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU Foundation and Duke LifePoint officially closed on the contract for the purchase of the old hospital property. The NMU Foundation is now the owner of the project site. This will officially allow the demolition process to begin. “In a best case scenario interior...
City of Negaunee outlines plans for $885k MEDC grant
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is explaining its plans for a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Downtown Enhancement grant of $885,261 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The money, announced earlier this month, will support infrastructure and placemaking upgrades in downtown Negaunee. According to a press release...
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...
UP Health System Welcomes New Doctor To Ishpeming Hospital
UP Health System – Bell is pleased to welcome Christie Ferrari, DNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, to the Family Medicine staff. Christie will see and treat patients of all ages for annual wellness visits, high blood pressure, nutrition counseling, chronic diseases, arthritis, allergy injections and more. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
Marquette Man Convicted On 66 Felony Child Sex-Related Charges
Edward James Charboneau, 52, of Marquette, was convicted after a three-day jury trial of the following Crimes:. 28 Counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. 28 Corresponding counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime which carries a maximum penalty of 20...
Two people charged with meth possession following Marquette traffic stop
MARQUETTE, MI— Marquette Police arrested two people over the weekend on meth charges. On Saturday, officers pulled over a vehicle on McClellan Avenue on a traffic violation. Investigation revealed two of the people in the car had outstanding arrest warrants. Officers also found paraphernalia suspected to be used for meth and more than 57 grams of the drug.
