Navasota man with felony Bench Warrant now facing Debit Card Abuse charge stemming from February burglary

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Navasota Examiner
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
KWTX
College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday. Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY THURSDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 2:00, Officers located Dylon Koy Serialle, 18 of Brenham, in the 1000 block of Haynes and took him into custody on a Warrant for Burglary of a Building. Dylon was found inside an abandoned residence that he did not have the owner’s consent to enter and was also charged with Criminal Trespass. The arrest warrant stemmed from the Burglary of a Building in the 600 block on West Alamo Street that took place Thursday at 1:10 in the morning. Investigation into the Burglary is on-going.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:50 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with a Deja Willis, 25 of Brenham, who showed to have eight active warrants for her arrest. Willis was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on two Criminal Trespass warrants out of Washington County and six Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card warrants out of Burleson County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious loose dirt call Friday. They say the loose dirt was in a field where construction was being done but didn’t specify where exactly that was. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a...
kwhi.com
WALLER CO. ROBBERY SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOLLOWING CHASE, CRASH IN GRIMES CO.
Three suspects in a Waller County robbery have been taken into custody after a chase Friday afternoon that ended in Grimes County. The vehicle then crashed near Highway 6 and Beason Creek. One of the men inside the vehicle fled on foot, but he and the other two were all apprehended.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
kwhi.com
TWO CASES UNDER INVESTIGATION FROM TUESDAY
Two cases are under investigation from Tuesday by the Brenham Police Department. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 2:40, Officers took a report of theft from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. An unknown white male stole merchandise totaling over $1,500. The case is pending investigation to identify the suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT
A Bellville woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Day Street for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s possession. The driver, Ashley Mallia, 31 of Bellville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
FORMER COLLEGE STATION BAR OWNER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR WIRE FRAUD
A Bryan man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud. 46-year-old Keith Anton Johnson, who formerly owned the Southerns bar and nightclub in College Station, was ordered on Monday to serve a 14-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. According to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Monday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 8:30, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Officer Morong responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to suspicious person report. After investigation, Ruben Valencia Lopez, 43 of Brenham, was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. Lopez was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Washington County Jail.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45
Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they arrested a 26-year-old man after he broke into his estranged wife’s home and shot her boyfriend. The shooting happened early Sunday at an apartment complex on W Villa Maria Road. According to arrest records, Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. entered the apartment,...
wtaw.com
39 Year Old Bryan Man Is Headed To Prison For The Fourth Time
The 25th time that a 39 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail, it follows a district court jury finding him guilty of domestic violence assault with a prior conviction. The Brazos County district attorney’s office also announced the trial judge sentenced Bennie Campbell to 20...
Texas A&M PD: reports of ‘date rape drugs’ being used at on-campus tailgating party
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M Police Department issued two crime alerts Tuesday stating they had received information regarding the use of “date rape drugs” at an on-campus pre-game fraternity tailgating party Sept. 17. The use of incapacitating agents (date rape drugs) is an aggravated assault per the Clery Act., officials said. According […]
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN NEW CANEY
About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
kwhi.com
REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED NEAR SCHOOL PROMPT HIGHER POLICE PRESENCE IN NAVASOTA ISD
Navasota police increased their presence in Navasota ISD today (Friday) after reports of shots fired a few blocks away from Brule Elementary School. An all clear was given by police at 9:30 a.m., after they determined there was not an immediate threat. School is continuing as normal, but officers will...
kwhi.com
THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
conroetoday.com
Conroe Bartender recognized for courageous actions
CONROE, TX -- Chief Christy recognized the bar tender of a local Downtown Conroe establishment for his courageous actions on September 3, 2022. Max Thieme was working the bar when he observed a female patron leave the bar area and enter a single use restroom. He noticed that a male followed her to the restroom and waited outside the door. When the female began to exit the restroom, the male forced her back inside where he attempted to sexually assault her.
Comments / 0