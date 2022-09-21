ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Doctors warn that STDs are on the rise in metro Atlanta

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXgbe_0i4uwFEz00

ATLANTA — Sexually-transmitted diseases are on the rise, and the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the problem is only going to get worse.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the CDC headquarters on Wednesday, where doctors said people who paused a lot of doctor visits during the pandemic are just now catching up on checkups and screenings.

Even regular check-ups though are not helping when it comes to one particular STD. Antibiotics that used to cure gonorrhea just aren’t working like they used to, so people who think they’re in the clear could still be spreading the disease.

Dr. Danny Branstetter is the director of infection prevention at Wellstar. He said that no matter how much public health officials warn people about protecting themselves during sex, they’re still not listening. That’s why the numbers for HIV, syphilis and gonorrhea have gone up.

“We’re talking men, we’re talking women and unfortunately even transmission to babies,” Branstetter said. “So congenital syphilis for example is on the rise. And women who may not have been able to get screened during their pregnancy during the pandemic have now passed it on to their children.

Branstetter said that HIV cases are also up 16% because people aren’t as afraid of catching it now that there is advanced treatment. People aren’t using protection like they should, which is the only thing that keeps people disease-free.

“We still need to use barrier protections to prevent most of the other STIs, and I do find that an alarming trend that most people are goin away from that as compared to the early 90s when that was the primary method of prevention for those other STIs,” Branstetter said.

Now that monkeypox and COVID-19 are also in the mix, Branstetter said using protection is definitely the safest thing to do.

Comments / 26

Jerome Sims
3d ago

never be able to give it to me that's for sure if you're not willing to be tested before we lay down,see ya.i have been tested for the last 12 yrs im good an im not gonna be challenged by hunger of sex

Reply
7
Hotracingchild1
3d ago

sounds like a good time... for those who are married / monogamous... watching the world burn around them.

Reply
6
 

More than 2000 receive COVID-19 vaccinations, $100 gift cards at mass vaccination event in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Around 2,500 people received COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters in an event at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and The DeKalb County Board of Health says the DeKalb County Government gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Recall alert: Behrmann Meat recalls ready-to-eat products due to listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Concerns over listeria contamination have caused an Illinois-based company to recall more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., of Albers, is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

