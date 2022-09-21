Credit card companies will soon be able to identify where purchases are made at gun stores

Credit card companies are preparing to adopt new categorizations to purchases made at firearm stores. VISA, Mastercard and AMEX said the companies would adopt the new merchant codes approved by the International Organization of Standardization.

Like shopping at a jewelery store or purchasing a plane ticket, firearm retail stores will soon have their own codes to identify where purchases are made.

“What’s changed on the consumer end is now there’s a digital paper trail,” said Joshua Araujo, owner of Guns4Less in Southwest Florida.

Araujo thinks the move could cause more shoppers to choose cash when making firearm purchases in stores like his.

“Floridians like it that if you’re buying a firearm there’s no trace or record of that,” said Araujo. “There’s already pressure from companies whether its an insurance company, payroll company or credit card company in this case, now that customers are showing they don’t want to do business with the firearm industry or retail stores because of the associated risk.”

Credit card companies said the new merchant codes do not allow companies to see what items were purchased.

Some safety advocates said the codes will help identify potential suspects and curb mass shootings in America.

Conservative law makers think the designation is a move to restrict second amendment rights.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said in a statement on Wednesday, ““The second amendment is foundational to our American way of life. The idea that law-abiding Americans would be put on some kind of corporate watchlist is disturbing. Our rights come from our Creator, not the government, and especially not big corporations. It is clear that the actions by these credit card companies are part of a larger effort to curtail God-given constitutional rights of Americans… There is no way we are going to allow that to happen in the free state of Florida.”