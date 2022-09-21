The Erie Art Museum is excited to announce that admission to the Museum will be FREE on Saturday, September 24th thanks to our sponsor, UPMC Health Plan. The Museum is open on September 24th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Museum has a parking guide available on the website for those driving to the Museum. The EMTA's Bus #29 stops at State St and 5th. From there, it is a 500 ft walk to the Museum entrance. Check out our latest exhibit — Chautauqua Artists in Residence 2022. Also on view are exhibitions of sculptural work by Garry R. Bibbs, the Documentary Works Out of Many: Stories of Migration, and Connecting with the Collection: Photography. The Erie Art Museum's mission is to maintain an institution of excellence dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the visual arts: by developing and maintaining a quality art collection, by encouraging art in all its forms, by fostering lifelong art learning, and by building community among artists, art students and the public. For more about the Museum, visit erieartmuseum.org for a list of current exhibitions and events. UPMC Health Plan, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is among the nation's fastest-growing health plans. It is owned by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), a world-renowned health care provider. As part of an integrated health care delivery system, UPMC Health Plan is committed to providing its members better health, more financial security, and the peace of mind they deserve. UPMC Health Plan partners with UPMC and community network providers to produce a combination of knowledge and expertise that provides the highest quality care at the most affordable price. More information at upmchealthplan.com.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO