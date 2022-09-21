Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Wine Fest Wraps Up in North East
Sunday was the final day for the 41st annual Wine Fest in Gibson Park, North East. Despite the rain, wineries, local vendors and customers still braved the elements for the final afternoon. Local vendors said the warmer weather on Saturday brought more people out, but they still saw people out...
eriereader.com
Downtown Erie Food Tour
Learn the history and culture of Erie's beautiful downtown area while enjoying delicious food from locally owned restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. We'll stroll through the heart of Erie's business district, pass by legendary entertainment venues, and visit the establishments that have made a lasting imprint on our city. Whether you're an Erie native or you're just visiting our city by the bay, this is the perfect lunchtime activity for anyone who enjoys eating good food and learning a little bit along the way. (Pre-purchased tickets required – visit www.eriefoodtours.com for more information).
Be a Tourist: Events around town September 23-25
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Port Farms Harvest Festival Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy […]
Watch: WineFest returns to North East
The always popular WineFest has returned to North East. The yearly festival is more than just wine and fun activities, it brings in a nice profit to the region as well. Brian Wilk was live from Gibson Park with more. The vineyards of this region are a big boost to the local economy. Like a […]
2022 Porch Fest kicks off at Saint Andrew’s Church
Saturday was Porch Fest in Erie’s downtown bayfront area. Porch Fest is a music festival throughout the day that sees various musicians performing, just as you might think, out on local front porches. One such performance was in front of Saint Andrew’s Church, which had parishioners playing jazz music for their community. “Today in the […]
eriereader.com
West Bayfront Porchfest 2022
We're not putting on a façade — live music will again be front and center for another edition of the West Bayfront Porchfest. The event represents a fantastic opportunity to step up to some of Erie's finest historic architecture and swing to the sounds of local talent, all for the low, low price of a folding lawn chair or picnic blanket. Just find a spot in front of participating West Bayfront addresses (comfortably removed from pedestrian or vehicular traffic), sit back, and enjoy.
yourdailylocal.com
Jakes Rocks Trail Fest 2022 in Full Swing
WARREN, Pa. – Mountain bikers, food vendors, trail enthusiasts, musicians and others have all descended upon the Trails as Jakes Rocks this weekend for Trail Fest 2022. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy the event. Here is a look at what is going on, as well as thoughts from some of those at the event.
eriereader.com
Free Admission Day
The Erie Art Museum is excited to announce that admission to the Museum will be FREE on Saturday, September 24th thanks to our sponsor, UPMC Health Plan. The Museum is open on September 24th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Museum has a parking guide available on the website for those driving to the Museum. The EMTA's Bus #29 stops at State St and 5th. From there, it is a 500 ft walk to the Museum entrance. Check out our latest exhibit — Chautauqua Artists in Residence 2022. Also on view are exhibitions of sculptural work by Garry R. Bibbs, the Documentary Works Out of Many: Stories of Migration, and Connecting with the Collection: Photography. The Erie Art Museum's mission is to maintain an institution of excellence dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the visual arts: by developing and maintaining a quality art collection, by encouraging art in all its forms, by fostering lifelong art learning, and by building community among artists, art students and the public. For more about the Museum, visit erieartmuseum.org for a list of current exhibitions and events. UPMC Health Plan, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is among the nation's fastest-growing health plans. It is owned by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), a world-renowned health care provider. As part of an integrated health care delivery system, UPMC Health Plan is committed to providing its members better health, more financial security, and the peace of mind they deserve. UPMC Health Plan partners with UPMC and community network providers to produce a combination of knowledge and expertise that provides the highest quality care at the most affordable price. More information at upmchealthplan.com.
erienewsnow.com
Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season
One of northwestern Pennsylvania's scariest places is getting back to business of frightening people Friday night. Ghost Lake is coming back to Crawford County's Conneaut Lake Park, but it is now being called Multiverse of Fear. The scary, Halloween-themed attraction includes 10 eerily-themed areas including the blood moon meat market...
chautauquatoday.com
Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek
Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
Business owner opens new salon in Erie, after closing during pandemic
It’s a celebration in downtown Erie for one businesswoman. TLA Divine Salon officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The owner has more than 20 years of experience and is no stranger to owning her own business. She used to own a salon but had to close due to challenges from the pandemic. Thursday, she […]
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
Part of Caughey Road to close starting Sept. 23
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Caughey Road will be closed down to the public due to a parade. According to a release, on Friday, Sept. 23, Caughey Road will be closed to traffic from West 26th Street to West 38th Street from 5:10 p.m. until approximately 6:30 pm. The road closure is for the McDowell […]
Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain from earlier Sunday was merely just an appetizer on what to expect as we head into the first part of the work week. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Erie and Chautauqua counties from 4 a.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. As...
WGRZ TV
Frost Advisory issued for parts of WNY, northern Pennsylvania
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the noticeable cooldown since Wednesday evening, temperatures have remained on the cool side, enough so to warrant a Frost Advisory in parts of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. With a mainly clear sky and calm winds, that will allow frost to form tonight in...
Senior living community residents protesting ‘unreasonable’ rent increases
Residents of a senior living community in Meadville are protesting for affordable housing after facing what they call “unreasonable” rent increases. That protest brought them to Erie County. Briaunna Malone was live from the control room with more on what the residents are facing and how the Meadville mayor is responding. Residents of Connect55+ Apartments […]
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 22, 2022
Anglers are catching walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch all throughout the reservoir. When fishing from the bridge of the causeway, be courteous and reel your lines in to allow boaters to pass. Be sure to use the correct navigational lights on boats between the hours of sunset and sunrise.
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
West Ridge Firefighters respond to Friday night vehicle fire
(Erie, Pennsylvania) – Firefighters from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Hemlock Drive, just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a working fire involving a pick-up truck. Crews were able to make to extinguish the fire quickly. At this time, the case […]
wnynewsnow.com
Funnel Cloud Caught On Camera In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A funnel cloud was spotted by storm chasers in Fredonia last night at roughly 11 p.m. though is not confirmed to have touched down. Western New York has seen its fair share of storms this year between strong winds and heavy rains, and Wednesday night was no different.
