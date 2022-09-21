ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Toddler Dies After Being Left In Car Outside Of Daycare, Becomes 27th Child To Die From Being Locked In Vehicles In U.S. This Year

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epi27_0i4uvt8u00
google earth

Another child has suffered a terrible fate after being left unattended in a locked car in Alabama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 2-year-old little boy was left unsupervised in a car parked outside of the Kids Campus daycare center in Oneonta, Alabama. Outside temperatures at the time of the incident were reportedly around 96 degrees.

The tragedy marks the latest case in a string of child fatalities across the United States this year. To date, 27 children have lost their lives after being left unsupervised in a vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouHPM_0i4uvt8u00
unsplash

Sheriff records report that the boy who perished in the vehicle was not under the supervision of the nearby daycare center, which cares for children between the ages of 2 and 12.

However, the child had been left in the vehicle for “an extended period of time throughout the day.”

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the death by Oneonta police is underway alongside the Blount County Department of Human Resources and the Blount County District Attorney’s Office.

On the same day, just a few states away in Florida, another child met the same fate.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, an 8-month-old little girl was found unresponsive by her father outside of a home in Northside.

Records claim the father left the baby unattended in the car while he went inside of the home, which doubled as a business, to work for around an hour-and-a-half.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene on Newbury Road, where an attempt to save the infant's life was made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHDiX_0i4uvt8u00
unsplash

“He pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911,” said Sgt. Silcox of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on the actions of the father after he went to the vehicle to check on the child.

The baby was then taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

While both incidents are a parent’s worst nightmare, the alarming number of occurrences of children who have lost their lives due to endangerment brought by those who are supposed to protect them signals a crisis for caregivers that deserves national recognition.

As more children are put in harm's way by their guardians, innocent lives are taken far too soon.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'

Bill Wiesman allegedly told police he believed he dropped his 2-year-old grandson off at daycare before leaving the toddler in a car for seven hours in 90-degree weather A grandfather from Alabama has been charged in connection with the death of his 2-year-old grandson who died after being left in a hot car for seven hours. On Wednesday, The Oneonta Police Department said in a statement via Facebook that it, along with the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney's Office was...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
ONEONTA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Oneonta, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Oneonta, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
WAFF

Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare Center#Police#Accident#Radaronline Com#The Jacksonville Fire
wbrc.com

3-year-old attacked by dog

2 people killed in wreck in Jefferson Co. 2 people killed in wreck in Jefferson Co. Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co. Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Body of missing boater is recovered

PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Department Investigation Leads to Large Bust

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department department shared that on September 22,2022 officers with the Piedmont Police Department conducted an investigation into a theft of catalytic converters. Information was obtained from the victim and Investigations tracked the vehicle to a motel in Piedmont. During the investigation items were recovered from the theft along with 24 grams of Meth, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana. This case is still currently under investigation. The department also stated, “Great Job Officers and also great job to the victim in this case!!!”
PIEDMONT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

78K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy