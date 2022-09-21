Fargo-(American Association) The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks walked off on the Milwaukee Milkmen in the bottom of the 10th inning in game five of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals 9-8 to win the 2022 American Association Championship. 3B Leobaldo Pina stepped to the plate with two runners on and one away in...

