Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
Until brothers Anthony and Shane Garcia took up the cause, northwest Ohio didn’t have a boys basketball event that showcased local talent in front of college coaches. Acting on an idea presented by former Maumee and Whitmer assistant coach Rashadd Humes, the brothers presented the inaugural Toledo Top 64 in 2019. Following two years off for the coronavirus pandemic, the second edition of the recruiting showcase took place Sunday at Lourdes University, Sixty-four boys basketball players participated in Sunday’s event via invitation. “My biggest thing was I wanted Toledo kids to be able to get recruited in Toledo,” said Shane Garcia, who played basketball for St. John’s Jesuit. “Usually if you play for AAU team, you're not getting recruited unless you go to Fort Wayne, Columbus, Louisville, you have to go all over the state just to get recruited. Not many good big tournaments are in this area, so college coaches don't come here much. We wanted to make sure that the Toledo kids came into the Toledo area, played for free, and were able to get in front of college coaches.”
