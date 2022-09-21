Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man charged with multiple felonies after domestic dispute
TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a Rome man has been charged with multiple felonies after a domestic dispute that occurred in the Town of Ava back in August. According to the Sherriff, on Wednesday, a female victim claimed that...
cnyhomepage.com
Officials pushing for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Falling Leaves Road Race’ returns to Utica September 25th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Road Runners’ invite you to the 2022 fall classic ‘Falling Leaves Road Race’ on September 25th. The historic annual event is back this year with their classic downtown 5k, the scenic switchback 14k, and the all-new 14k New York State Road Runners Club 14k championship race. The 5k & 14k races are scheduled to start this Sunday at 9:00 am and the ‘Kids Run’ at 8:15 am.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
Local boy honored as hero
The city of Watervliet honoring a young hero who helped save the lives of people living in a home that caught fire back in July. “Smoke in my grandfather’s room. So, then I went to bang on the door, on every door as hard as I can and to help everybody out as quick as I can,” said Tyquan Harris.
cnyhomepage.com
‘Sculpture Space’ Art Center in Utica recovering thanks to generous support from the community
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Three weeks after vandals destructed the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica on august 28th, Executive Director Tom Montan said that thanks to generous support from the community, they are gradually recovering from the disaster. “We are humbled and honored to...
cnyhomepage.com
Varsity News, Week 3
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Week 3 of the high school football season brought many teams who competed in Syracuse last week back home. It was a successful week for many, every game covered by Eyewitness Sports had a Utica-area winner. Highlights included: Cato-Meridian 8, Mount Markham 33; Carthage 15,...
Comments / 0