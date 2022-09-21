ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale sets example for 2nd annual diversity business summit

Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Since Scottsdale is on record as promoting diverse and inclusive environments, it was fitting for the United Diversity Business Summit to be held in the city.

Hundreds of professionals attended the second annual conference Sept. 14 at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts. The theme was “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem through Diversity, Community and Innovation.”

Free for attendees, the summit is part of Scottsdale-based Thinkzilla Consulting Group’s “Diversity Business Awareness” efforts.

Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega presented Thinkzilla Consulting Group President/CEO Dr. Velma Trayham with a proclamation for the company’s work in promoting entrepreneurship, “diversity and inclusion to unite and ignite local businesses through innovative opportunities for growth.”

This is the second proclamation received by ThinkZilla Consulting Group, which produced the summit with the city of Scottsdale. The company recently received U.S. presidential recognition as well.

“The success was phenomenal and showed that the city of Scottsdale and greater Phoenix as a whole is continuing to lead,” said Trayham to the Independent Sept. 16.

Wanting to ensure action and that “people [are] not just talking about it,” Trayham stated she will continue to hold organizations/companies accountable for lack of diverse practices. She noted the benefits of collaborations, resources, and recruitment needed to help Black-owned and small businesses succeed. The next summit is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2023, Trayham added.

Meanwhile, Ortega detailed Scottsdale’s efforts to be an inclusive environment.

He was among more than 25 speakers who shared innovative approaches/best practices to improve what was noted as economic diversity outcomes for organizations and entrepreneurs with public and private companies; plus business development programs to increase and strengthen minority small businesses.

“This is my second annual conference with you and last year I was fortunate to announce that the city of Scottsdale, the city council, had passed an anti-discrimination ordinance,” Ortega said. “That effort had been lagging for a while and we really owned up to our values of inclusion, a positive work environment, and as a template for other businesses whatever size.”

As a community and city, he added, “our own anti-discrimination ordinance applies to our organization of 2,600 people.” Setting an example for other cities to follow, Ortega called Scottsdale “the right place to be” and welcoming.

He described a progressive atmosphere while giving his experience of working in private sector for 20 years and facing discrimination even while running for mayor. Recounting his career path, from an apprentice architect to city mayor, Ortega said some people asked who gave him “the right” to pursue being mayor as if he needed permission to gain the privilege of serving in that capacity.

“That kind of motivation we need in life has to be lived and carried and followed through,” Ortega said. “To succeed in anything in life, you don’t wait for permission, you take the lead and run with it.”

Besides motivation, he added the importance of preparation to reach goals. He reiterated how the city adopted diversity and inclusion efforts and has supported entrepreneurship during post pandemic recovery for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Networking, he said, is among the best tools businesses can use to exchange information, advice and assist others in achieving the greatest benefits to help businesses and customers, while improving economic diversity outcomes in Scottsdale.

Ortega told guests about how the city strives to be a business- and family-friendly environment while embracing diversity. Business and community leaders from throughout the country attended the event to discuss diversity and inclusion issues often faced in the workforce.

More than two dozen speakers addressed key issues during panel discussions and individual presentations with topics on overcoming barriers, increasing visibility in underrepresented demographics, and more according to a press release.

“We are so pleased with the important dialogue that was created as part of this year’s United Diversity Business Summit,” said Trayham. “We are grateful to everyone who attended the event, the many great speakers and panelists we had and all of the sponsors and community partners that made the event happen.”

Visit thinkzillaconsulting.com for more information, or go to the city of Scottsdale’s YouTube page to see the two-part videos from the event.

Daily Independent

