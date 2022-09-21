ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glennville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for assault suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tattnall County, GA
City
Glennville, GA
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Glennville, GA
Crime & Safety
Grice Connect

Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder

Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing woman last seen downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen downtown. According to police, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m. Police say that she was wearing a black t-shirt with pink and blue on the chest, black sweatpants […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man found safe near Atlanta

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the man was found safe. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing Tattnall County man was found safe north of Atlanta on Thursday evening. Charles Stansfield, 75 was found in Cherokee County, Justin Sims, Charles Stansfield’s son, posted on Facebook. His family told WSAV he was found around […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Police#Violent Crime#White Pines#The Gbi Statesboro Office
WSAV News 3

Police, family plea for information regarding missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now.  He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTGS

Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wgxa.tv

Vidalia man arrested in shooting that left one in hospital

VIDALIA, Ga. (WGXA) -- One man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a shooting on West Pine Street on Tuesday afternoon. Vidalia Police say that officers responded to a call about a man who had been shot and when they arrived, they found 59-year-old Eric Turner suffering from a gunshot wound.
VIDALIA, GA
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
WTGS

Police in Savannah provide updates on school zone camera program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Robert Gavin, the interim assistant chief for the Savannah Police Department, presented an update on the school zone camera program at Thursday's City Council workshop. SPD complied a packet of information to hand out to the council members that addressed some questions and updated council...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy