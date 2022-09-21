Read full article on original website
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
Man shot after aggressively approaching Statesboro homeowner: Sheriff's Office
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — A 26-year-old man was shot on Thursday after the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said he aggressively approached a homeowner. Deputies responded to Hopeulikit Lane in Statesboro at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. They found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound on a residential porch.
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder
Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
SPD searching for missing woman last seen downtown
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen downtown. According to police, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m. Police say that she was wearing a black t-shirt with pink and blue on the chest, black sweatpants […]
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
Missing Tattnall County man found safe near Atlanta
Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the man was found safe. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing Tattnall County man was found safe north of Atlanta on Thursday evening. Charles Stansfield, 75 was found in Cherokee County, Justin Sims, Charles Stansfield’s son, posted on Facebook. His family told WSAV he was found around […]
Police, family plea for information regarding missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now. He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
Vidalia man arrested in shooting that left one in hospital
VIDALIA, Ga. (WGXA) -- One man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a shooting on West Pine Street on Tuesday afternoon. Vidalia Police say that officers responded to a call about a man who had been shot and when they arrived, they found 59-year-old Eric Turner suffering from a gunshot wound.
GBI investigating after man found dead in Tattnall County neighborhood
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1:38 p.m.:According to GBI Special Agent Chris DeMarco, authorities were called to a mobile home around 5 a.m. for a report of a dead body. When they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male lying on the ground next to a dog kennel behind the residence.
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
Police in Savannah provide updates on school zone camera program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Robert Gavin, the interim assistant chief for the Savannah Police Department, presented an update on the school zone camera program at Thursday's City Council workshop. SPD complied a packet of information to hand out to the council members that addressed some questions and updated council...
Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
