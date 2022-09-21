ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Behind the scenes of ‘Lincoln Calling’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The already lively downtown bar district is alive and well this weekend with another annual Lincoln Calling. Many familiar with the festival know that it seeks to explore the ideas of arts, music, and education, but a lot of planning goes into getting a diverse setlist.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

The Happy Raven to close its doors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The long-term effects of COVID go beyond the lingering coughs and chest pains. Bars and restaurants had to adapt to a world of social distancing, and some fared better than others. This week, The Happy Raven announced it would be closing its doors. Matt Myers started...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Family Fall Fun Night brings a Lincoln school community together

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local school celebrated Family Fall Fun Night on Friday to bring families and school staff together. Beattie Elementary School had games, food and plenty of kid-oriented activities for the community to enjoy. “Everybody always loves it,” said Rachel Fyfe, school coordinator. The event...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

The Happy Raven hosts final Oktoberfest celebration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Oktoberfest has one Lincoln bar giving out a final German-inspired celebration before it closes in October. The Happy Raven opened its door this afternoon to all craft beer lovers to get a final taste of what they will be missing come the start of next month.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Eagle pumpkin patch hosts fall event for dogs

EAGLE, Neb. (KLKN) – Summer is over, but that does not mean that family and dog events are. Pearson’s Pumpkin Place in Eagle partnered with the Capital Humane Society on Friday to host a pumpkin patch event for dogs. “We thought how fun it would be to bring...
EAGLE, NE
klkntv.com

Roca Scary Farm opens 20th season on Friday

ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Spooky season officially arrives in Lincoln Friday night as Roca Scary Farm makes its 2022 debut. The staff says this year will be spookier than ever as it begins its 20th season haunting Nebraskans. “We’ve revamped all our night time stuff,” said Roca Berry Farm...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan

MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
MURDOCK, NE
klkntv.com

Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
CASS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Thousands welcome Luke Bryan to Cass County

MURDOCK, Neb. — Thousands of country fans headed to a farm in Murdock, Nebraska, Thursday evening to welcome Luke Bryan to town as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. Bryan set up shop at Stock Hay and Grain where people showed up early and waited in anticipation for the show.
MURDOCK, NE
klkntv.com

Dry, yet pleasant ending to September

Windy conditions around the area will continue Monday, but gusts will not be as strong as they were over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday saw wind gusts recorded over 30 mph in Lincoln, but models show possible gusts for the beginning of the week to be around 20 mph.
LINCOLN, NE
townandtourist.com

30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
LINCOLN, NE

