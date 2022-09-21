Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Behind the scenes of ‘Lincoln Calling’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The already lively downtown bar district is alive and well this weekend with another annual Lincoln Calling. Many familiar with the festival know that it seeks to explore the ideas of arts, music, and education, but a lot of planning goes into getting a diverse setlist.
1011now.com
The Happy Raven to close its doors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The long-term effects of COVID go beyond the lingering coughs and chest pains. Bars and restaurants had to adapt to a world of social distancing, and some fared better than others. This week, The Happy Raven announced it would be closing its doors. Matt Myers started...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
klkntv.com
Family Fall Fun Night brings a Lincoln school community together
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local school celebrated Family Fall Fun Night on Friday to bring families and school staff together. Beattie Elementary School had games, food and plenty of kid-oriented activities for the community to enjoy. “Everybody always loves it,” said Rachel Fyfe, school coordinator. The event...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Calling working to ‘evolve the festival into something more’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For the past decade, Lincoln residents have always been able to look forward to Lincoln Calling. This year is no different, but there have been a few changes to the event. This year, the festival has set out to expand beyond performances to highlight the...
Rural Nebraska Luke Bryan concert works to put spotlight on hunger and farming
A big concert in Murdock, Nebraska at Stock Hay and Grain Farm but the focus is not all about the music
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
KETV.com
Meet Jefe, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Do you have the oddly specific desire to adopt a dog who looks a little like a giant potato? Perfect. Say hello to Jefe. Jefe is a three-year-old...
klkntv.com
The Happy Raven hosts final Oktoberfest celebration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Oktoberfest has one Lincoln bar giving out a final German-inspired celebration before it closes in October. The Happy Raven opened its door this afternoon to all craft beer lovers to get a final taste of what they will be missing come the start of next month.
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
klkntv.com
Eagle pumpkin patch hosts fall event for dogs
EAGLE, Neb. (KLKN) – Summer is over, but that does not mean that family and dog events are. Pearson’s Pumpkin Place in Eagle partnered with the Capital Humane Society on Friday to host a pumpkin patch event for dogs. “We thought how fun it would be to bring...
klkntv.com
Roca Scary Farm opens 20th season on Friday
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Spooky season officially arrives in Lincoln Friday night as Roca Scary Farm makes its 2022 debut. The staff says this year will be spookier than ever as it begins its 20th season haunting Nebraskans. “We’ve revamped all our night time stuff,” said Roca Berry Farm...
klkntv.com
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
Kearney Hub
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
klkntv.com
Fundraiser underway to collect $10,000 for Waverly fire chief’s battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As of Friday evening, more than $3,700 has been raised to help the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department’s chief. After many years of being there for people in some of the worst situations possible, Jared Rains and his family now need the community’s support.
klkntv.com
Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
KETV.com
Thousands welcome Luke Bryan to Cass County
MURDOCK, Neb. — Thousands of country fans headed to a farm in Murdock, Nebraska, Thursday evening to welcome Luke Bryan to town as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. Bryan set up shop at Stock Hay and Grain where people showed up early and waited in anticipation for the show.
klkntv.com
Dry, yet pleasant ending to September
Windy conditions around the area will continue Monday, but gusts will not be as strong as they were over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday saw wind gusts recorded over 30 mph in Lincoln, but models show possible gusts for the beginning of the week to be around 20 mph.
townandtourist.com
30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
1011now.com
Two hazardous waste collection events set for September in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to two, free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection events in September. The schedule is as follows:. Friday, September 23, 2 to 6 p.m., Bennet Fire and Rescue, 480 Fir St., Bennet. Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m....
