Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split
Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split
Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split
Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically. GrosbyGroup Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his...
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?
More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022. ...
Gerard Pique and Shakira seen leaving Barcelona law firm together as couple look to finalise split
FOOTBALLER Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira were seen leaving a renowned law firm in Barcelona, as the couple look to finalise their split. According to El Periodico and the 'Mamarazzis', the pair met with their lawyers last Thursday to try and reach an agreement on their separation and the custody of children, Sasha and Milan.
