Music

Us Weekly

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split

Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
E! News

Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo

Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post. After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Shakira says split from Gerard Piqué has been ‘incredibly difficult’ for their children

Shakira is breaking her silence about her split from partner Gerard Piqué, and the "incredibly difficult" effect it is having on their two children. "Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview," the 45-year-old pop star told ELLE for its October issue. "I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all."
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Shakira rumoredly asked Pique to give her back her Grammys

The Shakira and Gerard Pique divorce saga continues. According to the Spanish newspaper La Razon, Shakira and Pique are not only battling out the custody of their children, they’re also figuring out what to do with her Grammys. The newspaper reports that some of Shakira’s Grammys remain in Pique’s...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Woman who appeared to be shunned by man shaking hands with visitors at Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to England

The mourner seemingly blanked by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to the UK, MailOnline can reveal. Alessandra Viggiano Marra, who is also a diplomat herself, became something of a viral sensation for her less-than-impressed reaction to not...
U.K.
Us Weekly

Ana de Armas Says the Attention on Her Romance With Ben Affleck Felt ‘Dangerous and Unsafe’

Life under the microscope. Ana de Armas didn’t appreciate her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck being scrutinized by the public. “I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So, when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate and it feels dangerous and unsafe,” the 34-year-old Cuba native told Variety for their Wednesday, September 21 cover story.
CELEBRITIES

