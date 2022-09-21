Wanted Wednesday: Bronshae Lewis

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released another edition of “Wanted Wednesday”.

Graphic courtesy of San Angelo Police Department

This week, SAPD is highlighting Bonshae Lewis, who currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Lewis is a 39-year-old who stands six feet, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize this person or have information that could lead to officers locating him, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315

