San Angelo, TX

Wanted Wednesday: Bronshae Lewis

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qAl0_0i4usF6900

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released another edition of “Wanted Wednesday”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIsD3_0i4usF6900
Graphic courtesy of San Angelo Police Department

This week, SAPD is highlighting Bonshae Lewis, who currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Lewis is a 39-year-old who stands six feet, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize this person or have information that could lead to officers locating him, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

