Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Former manager of Prairie View Federal Credit Union set to appear in court for embezzlement
A 56-year-old Prairie View woman has been indicted on charges of embezzlement from elderly customers, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Gloria Jean Hall She is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 pm. The charges allege Hall was the manager at Prairie...
Click2Houston.com
‘Operation Be That Guy’: DOJ sends darknet drug distributor ‘Choppa’ to prison
HOUSTON – A 42-year-old man residing in Houston has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine as a Darknet vendor, the U. S. announced U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Dennis Escobar aka Choppa, pleaded guilty Dec. 22, 2021 to engaging in a...
WGMD Radio
Houston man arrested for ‘bank jugging,’ robbery as authorities warn of new crime trend
A Houston man accused of “bank jugging,” a new crime trend in which thieves observe their victims inside a bank and then follow them to commit a robbery or to break into their vehicle, has been arrested, police said. Terrence Thompson, 59, was spotted on security video on...
fox26houston.com
More than 80% of Harris Co. residents charged with misdemeanors fail to show up for court, data shows
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "It's flat out ridiculous that we're allowing this to happen in Harris County, and we're not going to hold anyone accountable anymore," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. Miranda O'Donnel, a woman with a laundry list of misdemeanor charges and mug shots,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers
The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
A 28-year-old business manager shot and killed by 70-year-old man after confrontation, HCSO says
Investigators say the the 70-year-old man told them that he went to tell the manager about several loose dogs surrounding the business.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED
It took months for an arrest in a high-profile murder case involving an 18-year-old who died while protecting his mother from robbers, but it appears a family’s five-year wait for justice may be all for naught. Let’s take you back to Feb. 22, 2017, and a Subway restaurant located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wants a new county jail
AUSTIN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it’s time to take a serious look at investing in corrections infrastructure in one of the nation’s largest counties, including a new jail in one of the most rapidly growing areas in Texas. Law enforcement experts say the...
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 14 months in prison for receiving PPP funds while under investigation for construction fraud
BRYAN, Texas – A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty on March 10. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes sentenced Johnson to 14 months in federal prison...
mocomotive.com
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars
HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
Second suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of Lamar HS student in May on Ella Lee Lane
Both of the teen suspects are now charged with capital murder of the 14-year-old Lamar High School student.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
30-year-old capital murder defendant free from jail after posting $9,000 bond
HOUSTON - 30-year-old Eric Todd Semien and three others are charged with capital murder in the May 26, 2016, deaths of Javier Moreno and Roger Pantoja. "They killed two people, and they also put a gun to a young mother with a 2-month-old, they put a gun to her head as well," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
Houston woman hired to bring meth into US was told to bring kids for trip to look legit: US attorney
A test done on the product at the border resulted positive for meth. The woman admitted she was hired to move the drugs but said she believed it was cocaine, the DOJ said.
Two dead after husband assaults wife, hours-long standoff with the Harris County S.W.A.T team
Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County. The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 2 suspects wanted for capital murder in 2003 case in La Porte, police say
LA PORTE, Texas – Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of murder in connection with an incident that occurred in March 2003. Miguel Beltran and Ciro Beltran are wanted for capital murder by the La Porte Police Department, according to Crime Stoppers in a release. The incident happened...
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
fox26houston.com
Murder charges dropped against suspect in 2017 Subway shooting due to 'missing witness'
HOUSTON - A man charged with murder, accused of shooting a son trying to protect his mother, has had his charges dismissed. Jeffrey Archangel had been charged with capital murder accused of shooting Javier Flores in 2017. Flores was working at a Subway with his mother on Broadway when police...
Child present in NW Harris Co. apartment as man and woman exchange gunfire, HCSO says
The child was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
Click2Houston.com
Houston couple said thief sold them a rental car on Craigslist for $16,000
A Houston family said a thief sold them a rental truck, using forged and fake documents to trick them out of thousands of dollars. A woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she made two successful car purchases on Craigslist in the past. She said she was hoping...
Comments / 1