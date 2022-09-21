WATCH: Surveillance Video Captures Man Firing at Ambulance in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police releasing surveillance video that captured a man shooting at an ambulance as it headed to a medical call. Police arresting Jermaine Shennett days after they say he opened fire at a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck near an apartment complex in the 3100 Block of NW 31st Avenue in Lauderhill.

Video shows the suspect riding his bicycle east and west on NW 19th street. At some point he approaches the 19th street entrance of the Lauderhill Point apartments with a gun in hand. He then drops his bicycle and fires his weapon multiple times at Fire Rescue 30 as it passes. The man then gets back on his bike and rides away westbound on the same road.

Realizing what happened, the paramedics called in the incident to dispatch and ultimately drove to their main station which was nearby. This case remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact Lauderhill Police.