ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

WATCH: Surveillance Video Captures Man Firing at Ambulance in Lauderhill

By Al Lewis
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

Lauderhill police releasing surveillance video that captured a man shooting at an ambulance as it headed to a medical call. Police arresting Jermaine Shennett days after they say he opened fire at a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck near an apartment complex in the 3100 Block of NW 31st Avenue in Lauderhill.

Video shows the suspect riding his bicycle east and west on NW 19th street. At some point he approaches the 19th street entrance of the Lauderhill Point apartments with a gun in hand. He then drops his bicycle and fires his weapon multiple times at Fire Rescue 30 as it passes. The man then gets back on his bike and rides away westbound on the same road.

Realizing what happened, the paramedics called in the incident to dispatch and ultimately drove to their main station which was nearby. This case remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact Lauderhill Police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Overnight Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
CBS Miami

Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Incident Near SW Miami-Dade Gentlemen's Club

A heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning after a possible incident outside a gentlemen's club in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police were at the scene near Miami Divas Gentlemen's Club, located on U.S. 1 just south of Southwest 288th Street. Witnesses said a 28-year-old man and 17-year-old teen male were...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fire Rescue#Bike#Violent Crime#Lauderhill Point#Lauderhill Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bulletin-news.com

Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach

When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man

BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Detectives Find Missing 11-Year-Old in Tamarac

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 11-year-old Jeremiah Ismael missing from Tamarac. According to investigators, Ismael was located safe and unharmed in Pompano Beach and has been reunited with his family. A missing persons alert was issued when Jeremiah Ismael went missing at around...
TAMARAC, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy