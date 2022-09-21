Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Dalton, John Edward
John Edward Dalton, 87 of Narrows, VA departed this life on September 24, 2022 in the care of his beloved companion. Born in Giles County on June 24, 1935, he was a son of the late Elias and Mary Via Dalton. In addition to his parents; John is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Stanley Dalton; and daughter, Martha Payne.
NRVNews
Lowe, Robert Wayne
Robert Wayne Lowe, 73 of Pulaski, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. Wayne was born on October 26, 1948, in Galax, VA and was the son of the late Robert Elvis Lowe and Wanda Jean Wilson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Lowe Fike.
NRVNews
Bouldin, Eva Sue Wilson
Eva Sue Wilson Bouldin, age 94, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home in Peterstown, WV. Born June 6, 1928, in Union, WV, she was the daughter of the late Luther Alan Wilson and Early D. Deskins. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a...
NRVNews
Skidmore, Jr., Edward Guy
Edward Guy Skidmore, Jr., 76, of Pearisburg went to be with the lord on Friday, September 23, 2022, with his wife and other family members by his side. Edward was a 1965 graduate of Narrows High School and studied Electronics and Instrumentation at New River Community College. “Eddie,” as he was known to his co-workers, worked 42 years as an electrician at Celanese. Edward was a devout member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Pearisburg, where he enjoyed several years as a Sunday school teacher.
NRVNews
Creed, Clyde Melvin
Clyde Melvin Creed, 83 of Pilot, VA, passed away on September 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ada Creed; sister, Lorraine Brammer, Geraldine Carden, Elizabeth Brammer, Mary Louise ‘Tiny’ Huff; and brothers, George Lewis, Gary Lewis, John Benjamin ‘Benny’ Lewis, and Wilford Lewis.
NRVNews
Porter, Sharion Teresa
Sharion Teresa Porter, age 70 of Dublin passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her home. Born August 4, 1952 in Wythe County she was the daughter of the late Galbeth “Mac” Porter and Hazel Fay “Peggy” Porter. She was also preceded in death by her son, Edward Dale “Nub” Porter, sister, Alma Lugene Cabaniss, grandson, Jostin Dale Porter and Aunts, Barbara Adams and Ann Long, & Uncles, Clyde Davis and Mickey McRoberts.
NRVNews
Hylton, Timmy Ray
Timmy Ray Hylton, 46, formally of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Gertrude Hylton. He is survived by his sister, Melissa Layton and husband Tommy; twin brother, Terry Hylton and Angel; nieces, Payton Hylton, Kayla Thompson (Drake), Emma Green, and Nichole Green (Jason); nephews, Josh Hylton and girlfriend Shayla Viers, Chandler Hylton, Easton Hylton and Nicholi Thompson; best friend, Elmo and Vickie Dunbar; and special dog, Shadow.
