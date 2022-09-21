Edward Guy Skidmore, Jr., 76, of Pearisburg went to be with the lord on Friday, September 23, 2022, with his wife and other family members by his side. Edward was a 1965 graduate of Narrows High School and studied Electronics and Instrumentation at New River Community College. “Eddie,” as he was known to his co-workers, worked 42 years as an electrician at Celanese. Edward was a devout member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Pearisburg, where he enjoyed several years as a Sunday school teacher.

PEARISBURG, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO