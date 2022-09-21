Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
Coastal Observer
Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee
After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
Audit finds $91M unused as thousands await hurricane repairs in North Carolina
A new federal audit shows just how woefully delayed the response has been for recent hurricane victims in North Carolina.
Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains
CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
The best times and places to watch the leaves change in North Carolina
(WGHP) – Whether your favorite thing about fall is the cooler weather, pumpkin spice or the return of soup season, one of the best parts about the transition season is the abundance of color that can be found across the country. As the season changes, leaves turn bright yellow, vibrant orange, blood red, and deep […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a truly wonderful state that has a lot to offer. From breathtaking beaches to wonderful hiking trails and charming towns, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas for a great weekend getaway in North Carolina.
realtree.com
North Carolina Bowhunter Bags Crazy Club Buck on Opening Day
North Carolina isn’t a state that’s exactly known for producing big deer, but bowhunter Michael Herron regularly kills bucks that would turn heads in any state, including a few that score over 160 inches. “I’m single. No kids. Bowhunting is what I do with just about all of my free time in the fall. If I’m not hunting, I’m scouting or preparing to hunt,” Herron said.
country1037fm.com
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
ourstate.com
8 Scenic Drives in the North Carolina Mountains
When the leaves start to turn in the fall, there’s no place like western North Carolina to view nature’s most colorful artwork. Curving and climbing across mountains, fields, and forests — with plenty of outdoor adventures, educational excursions, and good eatin’ along the way — these scenic drives will give you a reason to hit the highways, roll down the windows, and take it all in.
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Potential tropical threat next week
From Chris Newkirk / Beaufort County Emergency Services:. Our office is currently monitoring the development of Tropical Depression #9 in the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to become a Tropical Storm over the weekend and track north, impacting Florida as a Hurricane Tuesday and / or Wednesday of next week. Current forecast models suggest this storm will continue a track along the eastern US bringing potential impacts to North Carolina as we enter next weekend. (Friday / Saturday)
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
spectrumlocalnews.com
33rd annual Mayberry Days Festival takes the streets of Mount Airy
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the largest festivals in the state is taking fans back in time to an old-school popular TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." It’s the 33rd annual Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy. Mayberry Days is held in Andy Griffith's hometown. Mayberry Days...
North Carolina man says he will buy his dream car with $200,000 lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of North Carolina, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
North Carolina woman drowns in South Carolina pool, coroner’s office says
A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office in South Carolina.
