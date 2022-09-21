Evelyn Marie Evans-Ellis, age 101, died September 23, 2022, while residing at Oxford Grand at Market Square in Wichita Kansas. She was born on Monday, July 18, 1921 in rural Meade County to, Meade Kansas, the daughter of Fred Franklin and Sylvia Mae Keltner Ford. A resident of Meade County most of her life, and then living in Wichita from 2002. A homemaker, mother of three, and former employee of the Meade Public School system for 19 years retiring in 1986. She was an accomplished seamstress for many.

