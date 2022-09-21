Read full article on original website
The Swellesley Report
Pinnacle Residential Properties: August and September home sales in Wellesley
SPONSORED CONTENT: Below are the homes sold in Wellesley August 24th-September 13th, 2022, as listed in the MLS database. Although it’s been a slow period for home sales, most homes continue to sell at asking price or above despite rising interest rates. Average List Price: $1,714,950. Average Sale Price:...
The Swellesley Report
Campaign launched to fund Wellesley track & field lights, team rooms, sound system
The Wellesley Field Fund has begun its campaign to raise $1.5M for getting lights, team rooms, and a modern sound system installed at the high school track and field. That amount of private fundraising would be designed to cover construction and material costs that have been on the rise from earlier estimates for the project closer to $1M.
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Security bollards being installed in front of State House
After the 9/11 attacks in 2001, thigh-high bollards and giant planters sprouted outside government buildings across the country to deter terrorists and keep car bombers at bay. Now, some 21 years later, the Massachusetts State House is going the same route, although the bollards – vertical posts secured in concrete...
whdh.com
Experts share ways to save on energy bills as rates projected to surge
BOSTON (WHDH) - With energy rates expected to surge over 60% this winter, experts are sharing their best tips for slashing utility bills. “Depending on your income, you might be eligible for a federal program called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. You can also check with your utility. Some of them offer budget plans which will take your total year utility cost and break that into 12 balanced monthly payments,” said Richard Eckman, an energy advocate for the Consumer Federation of America.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
‘It’s going to be a crisis’: Nonprofit predicts major impact of surging electricity bills
BOSTON — Non-profits across Massachusetts are expecting a surge in people who will be needing help this winter because of the rising costs of home heating. This week, National Grid announced a 64 percent electricity rate increase starting on November 1st. National Grid is also proposing a 22 percent...
Boston tavern manager shares work ethic and community ties with a new generation of staff
Restaurant workers are among the hardest working Americans who keep the country moving. The restaurant industry has faced serious struggles over the past several years, from violent protests in American cities in 2020 to excessive COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. More recently, rising inflation and the increase in remote workers...
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
The Swellesley Report
Memorial for tireless Wellesley volunteer Sarah Pedersen on Sept. 24
A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10:30am at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church in memory of Wellesley resident Sarah Pedersen, who passed away in early August. A luncheon and memorial tea will be offered following the service in the Assembly Room. All are welcome. Pedersen’s contributions in...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Turkey Trot registration opens
You can run the race, which courses through Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus on its way back to Linden Square, as an individual or as part of a team. The deadline to get a race t-shirt is Oct. 31. In addition to the 5K, there’s a 1-mile race...
WCVB
Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
