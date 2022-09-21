ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves Solid in 32-14 Win Over Erskine in Conference Action

NEWBERRY, S.C. – A stout rushing defensive effort from the Newberry College (4-0, 2-0 SAC) football team that kept the visiting Erskine College Flying Fleet to negative rushing yards on the day lifted the Wolves to a 32-14 win at home in conference action on Saturday, September 24. Newberry...
NEWBERRY, SC
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness training assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A police officer passed away after a physical fitness training assessment, according Columbia Police Department. The police department announced Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia police officer dies after SWAT assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department says one of its police officers passed away Saturday. The department says Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According to the department, during the physical fitness training portion of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
ELGIN, SC
Benedict Tigers pull away from Kentucky State, 40-14

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thorobreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third quarter by scoring three...
COLUMBIA, SC
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
COLUMBIA, SC
Cayce Police: suspect falls from Convention center balcony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police say a suspect fell to his death at the Columbia Convention Center. According to police, around 1:30 AM Saturday morning an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two individuals at Guignard Park. Signage is posted stating that the park is closed after dark.
CAYCE, SC
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
SUMTER, SC
Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
COLUMBIA, SC
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff, there has been an officer involved shooting. Investigators say it happened along Cains Mill Road in Sumter. They are asking anyone in the area to avoid Cains Mill near Kolb Road. The area is secured and SLED is now on...
SUMTER, SC
Chase leads to car crashing into home on Wingard St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police says a chase led a vehicle to crash into a home last night. It happened after 1:30 on Wingard Street. Officers couldn’t tell us if anyone was arrested or if anyone is hurt at this time. This incident remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC

