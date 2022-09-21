Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Wolves Solid in 32-14 Win Over Erskine in Conference Action
NEWBERRY, S.C. – A stout rushing defensive effort from the Newberry College (4-0, 2-0 SAC) football team that kept the visiting Erskine College Flying Fleet to negative rushing yards on the day lifted the Wolves to a 32-14 win at home in conference action on Saturday, September 24. Newberry...
abccolumbia.com
Free shredding event tomorrow at Blythewood High School football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Blythewood High School Future Business Leaders of America and Shred 360 will be hosting a ‘free shred event’ that will take place tomorrow. The event will take place at the visitors side of the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 am- 12 pm. Each...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness training assessment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A police officer passed away after a physical fitness training assessment, according Columbia Police Department. The police department announced Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill.
Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around...
WYFF4.com
Columbia police officer dies after SWAT assessment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department says one of its police officers passed away Saturday. The department says Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According to the department, during the physical fitness training portion of...
WIS-TV
Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
‘20 is plenty’: Columbia leaders consider lowering neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets to 20 mph. Residents living in the Earlewood neighborhood like Rebecca Haynes said they are fed up with speeders . "I have a three and a half year old. He desperately...
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
abccolumbia.com
Benedict Tigers pull away from Kentucky State, 40-14
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thorobreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third quarter by scoring three...
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
abccolumbia.com
Three students under investigation in connection with rumored drug use at Lakewood High School
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County’s Sheriff Dennis announced three students are under investigation after rumors of student drug use and distribution at Lakewood High School began circulating earlier this week. Authorities say the juveniles could face charges. Earlier today, school officials said there was a recent incident...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: suspect falls from Convention center balcony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police say a suspect fell to his death at the Columbia Convention Center. According to police, around 1:30 AM Saturday morning an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two individuals at Guignard Park. Signage is posted stating that the park is closed after dark.
WIS-TV
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
Midlands school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
abccolumbia.com
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting
SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff, there has been an officer involved shooting. Investigators say it happened along Cains Mill Road in Sumter. They are asking anyone in the area to avoid Cains Mill near Kolb Road. The area is secured and SLED is now on...
Wanted woman arrested in La. for Union Co. murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
abccolumbia.com
Chase leads to car crashing into home on Wingard St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police says a chase led a vehicle to crash into a home last night. It happened after 1:30 on Wingard Street. Officers couldn’t tell us if anyone was arrested or if anyone is hurt at this time. This incident remains under investigation.
