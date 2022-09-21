ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington Kiwanis

Sgt. Allen Adkins, pastor and corps administrator of the Washington Salvation Army, addressed this week’s meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Washington. He outlined the social services provided by the local organization and the need for local support, both in volunteers and contributions. In services, Adkins said, they provide a thrift store, food pantry, housing and utility assistance, and emergency disaster services. Each of these require funding and volunteer manpower. Donations of clothing and household goods are accepted at the Salvation Army location at 112 East 7th Street, Monday-Friday, 10AM-4PM. Sgt. Adkins emphasized the need for volunteers for the upcoming holiday season including the Angel Tree program and bell ringers for the traditional red kettle donations.
WASHINGTON, NC
thecentersquare.com

Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend

With another East Carolina University gameday in Greenville, North Carolina, this weekend, the city has plenty of events for people to enjoy as well. Donna Washington, Storyteller: Internationally known storyteller, spoken word recording artist and author Donna Washington will be featured at the Wright Auditorium where she will bring her deep characterization and folklore tales from 7 to 9 p.m.
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Ignorance to racism must be checked

Over the last few weeks, a racial incident that happened at a local nightclub has had people talking, especially on social media. As expected, people have different opinions on the situation, that was inevitable. A lot of people have been able to understand, empathize, and share their similar experiences with the victim, many of whom have been through this as well.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Saint Peter
wkml.com

North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies

Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Laurie Smith Snow

Mrs. Laurie Smith Snow, 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at home following a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held on September 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kines officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, September 30th from 3 to 4 PM prior to the service.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8

KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Tropical Storm Ian forms in Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For all the talk about how it’s been a slow hurricane season, we’re not seeing that anymore. The Atlantic Ocean currently has five systems churning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Gaston, which formed earlier this week, is out in the Azores and is closer to Europe than anywhere […]
GREENVILLE, NC
getnews.info

Legendary Chairmen of The Board to Headline the Carolina Beach Music & Southern Soul-Blues Concert, Featuring Performances from Southern Soul-Blues Queen Ms. Jody & Comedian Les Long

The Concert will be a Fun Event and Entertaining Blend of Carolina Beach Music with an R&B Flare and Southern Soul Blues, Held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the Dunn Center, Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Rocky Mount, N.C. – September 23, 2022 – Legendary Chairmen of the Board and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WITN

School lunches no longer free in public school districts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Noon Rotary

The Washington Noon Rotary Club’s President, Dr. David Loope, introduced guest speaker Alexis Kelly during Monday’s weekly club meeting at the King Chicken Banquet Hall. Ms. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the Kelly Children’s Home, explained the purpose and mission for the non-profit organization which purchased the vacated 2nd Baptist Church building located at 300 E. 10th Street in Washington two years ago.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Bears destroying acres of crops in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, North Carolina — North Carolina farmers grew more than 452 million pounds of peanuts in 2021. According to N.C. State University, Martin and Bertie Counties in Eastern North Carolina were among the top peanut producers. Peanut farmers face a problem that impacts their production: bears. Peanut farmers...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy