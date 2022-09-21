Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington Kiwanis
Sgt. Allen Adkins, pastor and corps administrator of the Washington Salvation Army, addressed this week’s meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Washington. He outlined the social services provided by the local organization and the need for local support, both in volunteers and contributions. In services, Adkins said, they provide a thrift store, food pantry, housing and utility assistance, and emergency disaster services. Each of these require funding and volunteer manpower. Donations of clothing and household goods are accepted at the Salvation Army location at 112 East 7th Street, Monday-Friday, 10AM-4PM. Sgt. Adkins emphasized the need for volunteers for the upcoming holiday season including the Angel Tree program and bell ringers for the traditional red kettle donations.
thecentersquare.com
Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
WNCT
Fall Motorcycle Ride in Memory of Jamal Jones coming to Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A good event for a good cause is coming to Grantsboro. On October 22, the Fall Motorcycle Ride in Memory of Jamal Jones will be held in Grantsboro. The event will start at 10:30 am with the ride starting at Pamlico Community College located at 5059 NC 306.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Greenville shelter expansion to offer housing for 30 more people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A homeless shelter in Greenville is working on a new building. The pandemic along with the housing crisis have forced them to need more space, but it hasn’t been an easy road to get to this point. WITN talked to shelter leaders and people who...
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend
With another East Carolina University gameday in Greenville, North Carolina, this weekend, the city has plenty of events for people to enjoy as well. Donna Washington, Storyteller: Internationally known storyteller, spoken word recording artist and author Donna Washington will be featured at the Wright Auditorium where she will bring her deep characterization and folklore tales from 7 to 9 p.m.
piratemedia1.com
Ignorance to racism must be checked
Over the last few weeks, a racial incident that happened at a local nightclub has had people talking, especially on social media. As expected, people have different opinions on the situation, that was inevitable. A lot of people have been able to understand, empathize, and share their similar experiences with the victim, many of whom have been through this as well.
WITN
This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
RELATED PEOPLE
wkml.com
North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies
Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Laurie Smith Snow
Mrs. Laurie Smith Snow, 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at home following a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held on September 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kines officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, September 30th from 3 to 4 PM prior to the service.
Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8
KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Atlantic
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For all the talk about how it’s been a slow hurricane season, we’re not seeing that anymore. The Atlantic Ocean currently has five systems churning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Gaston, which formed earlier this week, is out in the Azores and is closer to Europe than anywhere […]
getnews.info
Legendary Chairmen of The Board to Headline the Carolina Beach Music & Southern Soul-Blues Concert, Featuring Performances from Southern Soul-Blues Queen Ms. Jody & Comedian Les Long
The Concert will be a Fun Event and Entertaining Blend of Carolina Beach Music with an R&B Flare and Southern Soul Blues, Held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the Dunn Center, Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Rocky Mount, N.C. – September 23, 2022 – Legendary Chairmen of the Board and...
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary Club’s President, Dr. David Loope, introduced guest speaker Alexis Kelly during Monday’s weekly club meeting at the King Chicken Banquet Hall. Ms. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the Kelly Children’s Home, explained the purpose and mission for the non-profit organization which purchased the vacated 2nd Baptist Church building located at 300 E. 10th Street in Washington two years ago.
Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
wcti12.com
Bears destroying acres of crops in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, North Carolina — North Carolina farmers grew more than 452 million pounds of peanuts in 2021. According to N.C. State University, Martin and Bertie Counties in Eastern North Carolina were among the top peanut producers. Peanut farmers face a problem that impacts their production: bears. Peanut farmers...
Comments / 0