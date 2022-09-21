Read full article on original website
Mutation in key molecules could stop gonorrhea infection
Creating a mutation that inhibits how the bacterial pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea, a common sexually transmitted infection, could offer a new way to prevent and treat the disease, according to researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The researchers found that generating a mutation in...
Molecular detection platform provides new insights into gene medicine manufacturing
An important component of the vaccines protecting people against SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants are lipid nanoparticles, or LNPs. These circular particles carry therapeutic mRNA payloads, the snippets of genetic material that trigger our immune systems to defend against COVID-19. Even with their success, certain characteristics about the particles, such...
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
DNA nets capture COVID-19 virus in low-cost rapid-testing platform
Tiny nets woven from DNA strands can ensnare the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19, lighting up the virus for a fast-yet-sensitive diagnostic test—and also impeding the virus from infecting cells, opening a new possible route to antiviral treatment, according to a new study. Researchers at the...
Fighting fungal infections with metals
Each year, more than 1 billion people contract a fungal infection. Although they are harmless to most people, over 1.5 million patients die each year as a result of infections of this kind. While more and more fungal strains are being detected that are resistant to one or more of...
Scientists use modified silk proteins to create new nonstick surfaces
Researchers at Tufts University have developed a method to make silk-based materials that refuse to stick to water, or almost anything else containing water for that matter. In fact, the modified silk, which can be molded into forms like plastic, or coated onto surfaces as a film, has non-stick properties that surpass those of nonstick surfaces typically used on cookware, and it could see applications that extend into a wide range of consumer products, as well as medicine.
A naturally occurring soil bacterium may provide a solution for 'forever chemicals'
University of Tennessee, Knoxville faculty members Shawn Campagna, professor and associate department head in chemistry, and Frank Loeffler, Governor's Chair professor in microbiology, have made a discovery that could lead to new capabilities for managing environmental contamination. Commercially used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were developed in the 1940's and...
Visible light activation enables transformation of bench-stable sulfones to valuable glycosides
National University of Singapore chemists have developed a new strategy to generate therapeutically relevant C-glycosides and S-glycosides through a catalyst- and transition-metal-free approach under visible light illumination at ambient temperature. Their research appears in Nature Synthesis. Glycosides play an indispensable role in diverse physiological functions and are found in a...
Atomic-scale imaging reveals a facile route to crystal formation
What do clouds, televisions, pharmaceuticals, and even the dirt under our feet have in common? They all have or use crystals in some way. Crystals are more than just fancy gemstones. Clouds form when water vapor condenses into ice crystals in the atmosphere. Liquid crystal displays are used in a variety of electronics, from televisions to instrument panels. Crystallization is an important step for drug discovery and purification. Crystals also make up rocks and other minerals. Their crucial role in the environment is a focus of materials science and health sciences research.
Deepest scientific ocean drilling sheds light on Japan's next great earthquake
Scientists who drilled deeper into an undersea earthquake fault than ever before have found that the tectonic stress in Japan's Nankai subduction zone is less than expected, according to a study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and University of Washington. The findings, published in the journal...
Will climate-change-driven temporal variation in precipitation affect crop yields and reactive nitrogen losses?
Climate change (e.g., global warming) is intensifying the global water cycle and the temporal variation of precipitation has increased significantly. The distribution of precipitation is more uneven over time, and drought and flood events occurred more frequently. This unstable variability in precipitation is particularly negative for crop growth. On the...
A quadruple increase in carbon dioxide over East Asia causes changes in both fast and slow cloud responses
Extreme climate warming has been shown to change how cloud cover behaves throughout East Asia (EA). Recent research suggests that in a warmer climate with greater amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere, slow cloud responses to meteorological mechanisms can cause a cooling effect over certain regions of EA. However, in some areas within Asia, fast cloud responses may have the opposite effect. This new dynamic is concerning to climatologists who are working to better understand how CO2 and clouds interact.
Coral genome reveals cysteine surprise
Model animals, such as mice and fruit flies, have provided scientists with powerful insights into how cellular biology works. However, model animals are really just a guide, and it can be risky to generalize findings across animals from studying a selection of model organisms. Cysteine is an important amino acid...
Why children's 'choice' about COVID-19 masking at school needs far more discussion
Public health pandemic responses across Canada continue to be fluid. Like other provinces, Nova Scotia has moved away from mandatory masking protocols in public spaces toward individual choice and recommendations, including in schools. Communication to families of school-aged children directs students, teachers, and staff to make their own choice about...
Not all wildlife recovered in lockdowns, new research finds
When the COVID pandemic started, it was a global crisis for humans—but as humans took shelter, reports of wildlife reclaiming what were once human-dominated spaces abounded. But biologists are noticing the patterns were not repeated around the globe. Last year, a research team led by University of Manitoba conservation...
Scientists unlock the code to breeding better peas
Peas are a crucial crop for Australian farmers due to their versatility and reliable yields across a range of environments and soil types. A source of protein, starch, fiber and minerals, peas are also a valuable rotation crop due to their ability to improve the soil that they grow in without using industrial fertilizers.
Simple process extracts valuable magnesium salt from seawater
Since ancient times, humans have extracted salts, like table salt, from the ocean. While table salt is the easiest to obtain, seawater is a rich source of different minerals, and researchers are exploring which ones they can pull from the ocean. One such mineral, magnesium, is abundant in the sea and increasingly useful on the land.
Calibrating the luminosity of nearby stars to refine calculations of universe age and expansion
A picture may be worth a thousand words, but for astronomers, simply recording images of stars and galaxies isn't enough. To measure the true size and absolute brightness (luminosity) of heavenly bodies, astronomers need to accurately gauge the distance to these objects. To do so, the researchers rely on "standard candles"—stars whose luminosities are so well known that they act like light bulbs of known wattage. One way to determine a star's distance from Earth is to compare how bright the star appears in the sky to its luminosity.
Giant magnon spin wave conductance in ultrathin insulators surprises researchers
When you make conducting wires thinner, their electrical resistance goes up. This is Ohm's law, and it is generally right. An important exception is at very low temperatures, where the mobility of electrons increases when wires become so thin that they are effectively two-dimensional. Now, University of Groningen physicists, together with colleagues at Brest University have observed that something similar happens with the conductivity of magnons, spin waves that travel through magnetic insulators, much like a wave through a stadium. The increase in conductivity was spectacular, and occurred at ambient room temperature. This observation was published in Nature Materials on September 22.
Air pollution can amplify negative effects of climate change, new study finds
The impacts of air pollution on human health, economies, and agriculture differ drastically depending on where on the planet the pollutants are emitted, according to a new study that could potentially incentivize certain countries to cut climate-changing emissions. Led by the University of Texas at Austin and the University of...
