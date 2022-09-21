ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

9-year-old boy drowns while showering inside SW Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old drowned in a bathtub at a home in southwest Houston Saturday evening, police said. According to Houston Police Commander K. Anthony-Miller, officers received a drowning call at around10 p.m. in the 15600 block of Corsair Road near Muskingum Lane. Anthony-Miller...
fox26houston.com

Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting outside Houston nightclub

HOUSTON - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Houston nightclub that occurred on Saturday night. Houston police said Jorge Antonio Cruz, 20, is in custody and charged with capital murder. According to police, the incident began with an armed robbery...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
insideedition.com

Texas Police Release Bodycam Video of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The Houston Police Department has released footage of the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by an officer last month. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in a residential neighborhood. Witnesses told them a male was walking around shooting people with his shotgun. The suspect was located across the street and an officer gave him commands to show his hands. When he pointed his shotgun, the officer discharged his weapon and shot him. Inside Edition Digital has more.
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
