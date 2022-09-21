Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Click2Houston.com
2 people shot after argument outside north Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition and a woman is expected to survive after police say they were both shot by a man outside an apartment complex in north Houston early Sunday, police said. Lt. E. Pavel with HPD said it happened in the 4000 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot multiple times after argument outside food truck in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place at a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday, Houston police said. It happened in front of a hot-chicken food truck outside a gas station located in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway at around 2:20 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Mother shot during exchange of gunfire with uninvited suspect inside apartment complex, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was wounded following a gunfight with an uninvited man inside her apartment Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting took place in the 12700 block of...
Second suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of Lamar HS student in May on Ella Lee Lane
Both of the teen suspects are now charged with capital murder of the 14-year-old Lamar High School student.
Child present in NW Harris Co. apartment as man and woman exchange gunfire, HCSO says
The child was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
A 28-year-old business manager shot and killed by 70-year-old man after confrontation, HCSO says
Investigators say the the 70-year-old man told them that he went to tell the manager about several loose dogs surrounding the business.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed, 2 others injured after shooting in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed, and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in west Houston early Saturday, Houston police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5500...
Click2Houston.com
9-year-old boy drowns while showering inside SW Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old drowned in a bathtub at a home in southwest Houston Saturday evening, police said. According to Houston Police Commander K. Anthony-Miller, officers received a drowning call at around10 p.m. in the 15600 block of Corsair Road near Muskingum Lane. Anthony-Miller...
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman dead
According to Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, at about 2:39 a.m. officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue, near Chimney Rock in southwest Houston.
fox26houston.com
Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting outside Houston nightclub
HOUSTON - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Houston nightclub that occurred on Saturday night. Houston police said Jorge Antonio Cruz, 20, is in custody and charged with capital murder. According to police, the incident began with an armed robbery...
2 women injured in shootout between group of men arguing in SW Houston, police say
Authorities said the two large groups of men were arguing before they began shooting at each other. The victims are expected to survive.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in NE Harris County; Suspect taken into custody, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a man was shot and killed in northeast Harris County, and the suspected gunman has been arrested. According to HCSO, the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway on Saturday afternoon. It...
fox26houston.com
Investigation underway after shooting in NE Harris County, suspect in custody
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Harris County, where at least one person was hit. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but we're told it happened at a scrap metal dealership in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway. It's unclear...
Click2Houston.com
Man who barricaded himself inside home found dead inside NW Harris Co. home after lengthy SWAT standoff, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A SWAT standoff came to an end early Saturday after a suspect who barricaded inside a northwest Harris County home following a shooting was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials were called to the scene around...
North Freeway reopens after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston Police. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near W. Mount Houston Road. All lanes were shutdown until the afternoon. Details...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
insideedition.com
Texas Police Release Bodycam Video of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
The Houston Police Department has released footage of the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by an officer last month. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in a residential neighborhood. Witnesses told them a male was walking around shooting people with his shotgun. The suspect was located across the street and an officer gave him commands to show his hands. When he pointed his shotgun, the officer discharged his weapon and shot him. Inside Edition Digital has more.
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in northwest Harris County Thursday, deputies said. Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. Deputies said they were able to track the suspect’s vehicle and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED
It took months for an arrest in a high-profile murder case involving an 18-year-old who died while protecting his mother from robbers, but it appears a family’s five-year wait for justice may be all for naught. Let’s take you back to Feb. 22, 2017, and a Subway restaurant located...
