The Houston Police Department has released footage of the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by an officer last month. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in a residential neighborhood. Witnesses told them a male was walking around shooting people with his shotgun. The suspect was located across the street and an officer gave him commands to show his hands. When he pointed his shotgun, the officer discharged his weapon and shot him. Inside Edition Digital has more.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO