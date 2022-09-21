ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby

Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
ANIMALS
Moment Mama Dachshund Is Reunited With Her Puppies After Her Bath Is Too Sweet

Once someone becomes a parent, a whole new world opens before their eyes. Even the most mundane moments--like bathtime--revolve around the family's newest additions. That's just how it goes!. Even Dachshund mama Zara knows what it's like to put her puppies first. TikTok got to witness this firsthand when @motherofdachshunds_...
PETS
Elephant goes crazy in viral video

The elephant was barreling toward a group of people fleeing via car and the moment was caught on video! The Tik Tok video reached over 12 million views, over 800,000 likes, and 11,000+ comments with no caption. The video was shared by Tik Tok creator, survival_animals.
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield

A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. @astorsmom. #dogsoftiktok #doglover #germanshepherd #toddlersoftiktok #boymomlife #laughteristherapy...
PETS
Golden Retriever's Pitiful Way of Asking Mom to Play Is Just Too Cute

You know what the hardest part of working from home is? Having to tell your dog that you can't play with them. It's so hard! So we don't know how one woman was able to resist her adorable Golden Retriever when they asked her to take a break from her desk. Take a look and decide if you could turn the pup away.
PETS
Pet of the week: Meet Meeka, the adorable talking husky

Communicating with our pets can be a difficult task at first. However as we get to know them more, we might even get into very interesting conversations. This is the case of Meeka, an adorable husky that has gone viral multiple times, with her owners sharing some hilarious...
PETS
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease

This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
PECAN GROVE, TX

