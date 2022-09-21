ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield County, VA
Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
Richmond Fire Dept. awarded over $13M to support new positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department was awarded $13,728,600 as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. The funds will help support 72 new positions within the department, creating four 18-person fire companies, including one engine and three...
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
Greensville County Administrator Dr. Woolridge joins Virginia Israeli Advisory Board

Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge has been appointed to the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB). The four-year term commenced on July 1. VIAB is a state government agency established in 1986 to help Israeli companies build and grow their U.S. operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For Virginia companies, VIAB provides access to innovative Israeli technologies and partnerships with Israeli firms that grow the manufacturing and research and development base in the Commonwealth.
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
