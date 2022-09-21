Read full article on original website
Chesterfield aims to revitalize Route 1, but where are the businesses?
A developer's plan to transform forty acres along Route 1 in Chesterfield won preliminary approval Thursday night, but some residents say it falls short of the county's own ambitious vision for the area.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Rappellers descend Dominion Energy building for Richmond SPCA
More than 70 rappellers descended down the Dominion Energy Skyscraper on Saturday in support of the Richmond SPCA.
Chesterfield no longer playing ‘middle-man’ role in curbside recycling
Chesterfield County has announced that it will be transitioning to a curbside recycling collection model in which residents can work directly with private haulers for recycling collection the same way they do with trash services.
Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
Nearly 400 Dominion Energy customers lost power in Chesterfield County Thursday
A power outage was reported in Chesterfield County Thursday night.
Chesterfield County residents get ready to find their own recycling service
Chesterfield County residents will have to find their own service provider after the county announced that they will not renew their contract with Central Virginia Waste Management Authority.
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
Residents share mixed reactions as Chesterfield decides to privatize recycling
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, recycling in Chesterfield will look different for thousands of households as county leaders move to privatize recycling by moving to a “subscription-based model.”. The decision comes roughly 10 months before Chesterfield’s curbside recycling contract with Central Virginia Waste Management Authority ends on...
DMV Connect coming to Louisa County
Louisa County has announced that DMV Connect, the department's mobile customer service center, will be available in the county on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Richmond Fire Dept. awarded over $13M to support new positions
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department was awarded $13,728,600 as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. The funds will help support 72 new positions within the department, creating four 18-person fire companies, including one engine and three...
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
$10 million shortfall: Insurance won't fully cover Fox Elementary rebuild
VACORP, the insurance company that covers Richmond Public Schools (RPS) buildings will not cover the full cost to rebuild William Fox Elementary School.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Chesterfield County hosting unclaimed property event
Families and employees with unclaimed property will be able to call the Department of Treasury anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Bon Secours responds to New York Times 'Profit Over Patients' investigation
Bon Secours Mercy Health is responding after Richmond Community Hospital was the focus of a New York Times investigation titled "Profit Over Patients" published Saturday.
Thousands of Petersburg properties incorrectly billed for real estate tax
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - City officials in Petersburg are admitting a major mix-up on real estate taxes. The city says thousands of properties were underbilled, potentially meaning thousands of residents could end up paying more in the near future. The city says it was made aware of the mistake a...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Administrator Dr. Woolridge joins Virginia Israeli Advisory Board
Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge has been appointed to the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB). The four-year term commenced on July 1. VIAB is a state government agency established in 1986 to help Israeli companies build and grow their U.S. operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For Virginia companies, VIAB provides access to innovative Israeli technologies and partnerships with Israeli firms that grow the manufacturing and research and development base in the Commonwealth.
Why parent says more programs are needed: 'People like Ben need a chance'
In his final week of the four-week program, Ben Kaman spends his time at Capital Ale House filling drinks, taking orders and delivering tip-top customer service.
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
