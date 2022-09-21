Read full article on original website
SI Swimsuit Model Reveals Her Daughter's Name Was Chosen During Magazine Shoot
SI Swimsuit Model and fitness influencer Katrina Scott shared the sweetest detail about her baby's name on Instagram. Collette Jane, Scott's second daughter with husband Brian, was named during her most recent SI Swimsuit shoot!. Scott returned for her second year with SI Swimsuit in 2022 and made history as...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Internet Reacts After Kris Jenner Says She 'Forgot' She Owns a Beverly Hills Condo
Kris Jenner had the internet in a frenzy after admitting that she "kinda forgot" about her Beverly Hills Condo, as we all naturally do sometimes. The reality star, 66, made the confession during the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, where she visited the Beverly Hills pad with her daughter Khloé Kardashian after admitting she hadn't been there for quite some time.
Pierce Brosnan Reveals What He Thought About Daniel Craig's Final 'Bond' Movie
Pierce Brosnan is getting brutally honest about Daniel Craig's performance as James Bond in the 2021 film No Time To Die. The actor, 69, appeared to throw a bit of shade at Craig's role as Bond in his latest film, marking his fifth and final time playing the legendary spy agent.
COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'
Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Brad Pitt Debuts Genderless Skincare Line
Brad Pitt is getting into the skincare business with his new genderless line, Le Domaine. Speaking exclusively with Vogue about the new venture, Pitt explained that it was greatly inspired by the Château Miraval winery in the south of France that he bought with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in the early 2010s.
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sentimental Video Welcoming 7th Child With Husband Alec
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed a new bundle of joy into their life!. Hilaria announced the exciting news that the couple had their seventh child on Instagram this past weekend. The yoga instructor posted a sweet montage that shows a glowing mother holding her newborn baby as tears fall...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Members Address Rumors of Feud Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh
Unless you live under a rock, you've likely heard about the drama surrounding the new movie Don't Worry Darling. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the movie stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a couple living in what first appears to be a '50s-style utopia until Pugh's character starts investigating what's really going on.
Watch Snoop Dogg Embarrassingly Miss a 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle He Should Have Known (Exclusive)
The wheel is ready. Pat and Vanna are ready. But do the celebrities know what they've signed up for? We will soon find out when season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on Sunday, Sept. 25. The season premiere features Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass playing for...
Olivia Wilde Shares BTS Snap With Harry Styles and Florence Pugh to Celebrate Opening of 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde is commemorating the opening of her new film Don't Worry Darling with a behind-the-scenes look at the set featuring two of the film's leading actors, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. The photo shows Wilde, 38, sitting around a table with Pugh, 26, and Styles, 28, in front of...
Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Revealed—Inside the Star's Love Life Through the Years
Johnny Depp's wives and girlfriends have come under a significant amount of scrutiny in light of his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Through his nearly four decades in Hollywood, Depp's relationship history is a colorful who's who of '90s It Girls, followed by more than a decade of quiet bliss with the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis—followed by his toxic and allegedly abusive marriage to Heard, and now a new paramour: His former U.K. attorney, Joelle Rich. Take a look back at Depp's love life from pre-fame to infamy.
How Kim Kardashian Convinced Tyra Banks to Come Out of Retirement
Tyra Banks stunned in her latest appearance for Skims–no surprise there! Convincing the six-time SI Swimsuit model to come out of retirement wasn't so easy, but if anyone could do it, it's Kim Kardashian. Banks appeared on The Late Late Show on Sept. 22 and revealed the magic words...
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet 'Appreciation Post' for Mom Goldie Hawn on Instagram
Kate Hudson is giving some extra love to her mama and famous actress Goldie Hawn. The Bride Wars actress, 43, took to Instagram this week to share an "appreciation post" dedicated to Hawn, 76, and the adorable photo is a must-see. In the pic, the iconic mother-daughter duo posed for...
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Country Energy in New Snap
Millie Bobby Brown said goodbye to summer with an impactful and stylish social media update. The 18-year-old Brit posted a moody photo on Instagram and captioned the image, "blue jean white t. In the photo, Brown's surroundings gave off a country vibe as the actress posed barefoot on an old...
Meghan Trainor and Baby Boy Riley Pose for Ethereal New Photo Shoot
Meghan Trainor has a lot to celebrate these days—a happy marriage with husband Daryl Sabara, a new album coming out next month, but most of all, her young son, Riley. Now, she's showing him off in style with an ethereal new photo shoot for Romper, and she shared a few of her faves on Instagram.
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Adorable Kiss on the Cheek With Boyfriend
Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are the cutest couple!. The 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off an adorable snap of the pair during a dinner date on Saturday evening. Brown posted a boomerang picture that shows her placing her hand on Bongiovi's face as she...
Jean Smart Shares Silly Snaps of Her Emmy Dressed Up in a Top Hat
Jean Smart is hilarious on-screen and off. The actress shared a photo of her fabulous new mantlepiece earlier today that had fans giddy with laughter. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Smart showed off her new Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series–which she was awarded for a second year in recognition of her work on the HBO hit, Hacks.
Check Out Some of the Most Exciting Teasers, Trailers and Sneak Peeks From Netflix's Tudum Fan Event
Earlier today, Netflix released a slew of teasers, trailers, first looks, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and more of the fan-favorite series and films that are in the works at their studios, and let's just say: things are looking good for streamers for the next several months!. From on set BTS footage...
Musician Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres 'Manipulative' in New Interview
Musical artist Greyson Chance is opening up for the first time about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres, who he says left him traumatized and "abandoned." In a new bombshell interview with Rolling Stone, Chance—who was thrust into the music scene at age 12—recalled working with the talk show host, who initially helped launch him to fame.
