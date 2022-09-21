ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'

Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Brad Pitt Debuts Genderless Skincare Line

Brad Pitt is getting into the skincare business with his new genderless line, Le Domaine. Speaking exclusively with Vogue about the new venture, Pitt explained that it was greatly inspired by the Château Miraval winery in the south of France that he bought with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in the early 2010s.
Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Revealed—Inside the Star's Love Life Through the Years

Johnny Depp's wives and girlfriends have come under a significant amount of scrutiny in light of his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Through his nearly four decades in Hollywood, Depp's relationship history is a colorful who's who of '90s It Girls, followed by more than a decade of quiet bliss with the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis—followed by his toxic and allegedly abusive marriage to Heard, and now a new paramour: His former U.K. attorney, Joelle Rich. Take a look back at Depp's love life from pre-fame to infamy.
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Country Energy in New Snap

Millie Bobby Brown said goodbye to summer with an impactful and stylish social media update. The 18-year-old Brit posted a moody photo on Instagram and captioned the image, "blue jean white t. In the photo, Brown's surroundings gave off a country vibe as the actress posed barefoot on an old...
Jean Smart Shares Silly Snaps of Her Emmy Dressed Up in a Top Hat

Jean Smart is hilarious on-screen and off. The actress shared a photo of her fabulous new mantlepiece earlier today that had fans giddy with laughter. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Smart showed off her new Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series–which she was awarded for a second year in recognition of her work on the HBO hit, Hacks.
