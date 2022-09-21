Earth, Wind and Fire Legacy Reunion to perform at city auditorium Saturday

Singer Tim Owens warms up in rehearsal on Wednesday at the Rome City Auditorium. A Legacy Reunion of legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire alumni will perform at the Rome City Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 7:30 p.m. Doug Walker, City of Rome

A Legacy Reunion of legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire alumni will perform at the Rome City Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Substantial Music Group, which presents the show, is clear to point out the show does not include musicians currently performing as Earth, Wind & Fire.

According to SMG’s website, “This is a special reunion show of talented EWF alumni who have been part of the group’s legacy through the decades.”

Earth, Wind & Fire dominated the ’70s with their monster grooves and high energy, danceable hits. Garnering 20 Grammy Award nominations (winning six as a group) and a Hall Of Fame induction along the way.

The Legacy Reunion is comprised of Earth, Wind & Fire alumni who have performed with the band throughout the years. The show features many of the songs made famous by Earth Wind & Fire.

Tickets Are $75 for box seats, $65 for floor seats, $42 for floor mid section, $32 for side seats, $28 for balcony and $28 for wheelchair. Tickets are available online at ticketor.com/romeauditorium.