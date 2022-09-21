ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala might very well have called his playing career quits if it was up to him alone. The 38-year-old, in fact, claimed on Friday while announcing his return to the Golden State Warriors that he was “retired for most of the summer.” After weeks of public and private cajoling from the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors

Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Meyer
Person
George Mikan
ClutchPoints

Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal

Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce has chimed in on the Ime Udoka scandal that has rocked the basketball world. After getting caught having an illicit affair with a female staffer, the Celtics head coach is now awaiting what has been dubbed as a “significant suspension” for his transgression. If you ask Pierce, however, he believes […] The post Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation

The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ plan for Andre Iguodala after staving off retirement

Andre Iguodala is giving it one final go with the Golden State Warriors. The elder statesman has re-signed with the club after signs pointed towards retirement following their 2022 NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics. Iguodala will turn 39 years old before the NBA trade deadline and has 18 years of mileage on his […] The post Warriors’ plan for Andre Iguodala after staving off retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is running it back for 2022-23. Iguodala made a special announcement Friday alongside Point Forward co-host Evan Turner that he will be back with the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Iguodala and Turner will also continue their show throughout the upcoming campaign. Here it is straight from the […] The post Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Mvp#The Mikan Drill#The Minneapolis Lakers#All American#Depaul University
ClutchPoints

3 hottest burning questions facing Mavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Dallas Mavericks surprised the NBA world last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals through one of the biggest winning margins in Game 7 of the second round. Playing the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns were favored to advance to the West Finals, but Dallas swooped in and gained the […] The post 3 hottest burning questions facing Mavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘He’s really moving well’: Draymond Green puts injury concerns to rest on Day 1 of Warriors training camp

It was only a few weeks ago that Draymond Green couldn’t even run, still recovering from degenerative back issues that caused him to miss 29 straight games last season due to associated pain in his calf. Thankfully for the defending champions, you would hardly know just how compromised Green was physically just last month given how well he performed on the first day of Golden State Warriors training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma showed huge growth in offseason, literally

Kyle Kuzma made huge strides on the court last season, at times serving as the Washington Wizards’ best player with Bradley Beal missing the second half of the season. The growth he’s showed isn’t just with his basketball skills, though. The man is literally still growing. According to Kyle Kuzma himself, his last physical measurement […] The post Wizards star Kyle Kuzma showed huge growth in offseason, literally appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics […] The post More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Matisse Thybulle’s offseason work draws massive praise from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers

The 2022-23 season is a very important one for Matisse Thybulle. The Philadelphia 76ers’ defensive specialist is on the verge of losing his spot with the Sixers following years of inconsistent improvement on offense and a diminished role in the playoffs. By all accounts, tough, the Sixers’ young wing has seized the opportunity to develop […] The post Matisse Thybulle’s offseason work draws massive praise from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy