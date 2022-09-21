Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala might very well have called his playing career quits if it was up to him alone. The 38-year-old, in fact, claimed on Friday while announcing his return to the Golden State Warriors that he was “retired for most of the summer.” After weeks of public and private cajoling from the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors
Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal
Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce has chimed in on the Ime Udoka scandal that has rocked the basketball world. After getting caught having an illicit affair with a female staffer, the Celtics head coach is now awaiting what has been dubbed as a “significant suspension” for his transgression. If you ask Pierce, however, he believes […] The post Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation
The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ plan for Andre Iguodala after staving off retirement
Andre Iguodala is giving it one final go with the Golden State Warriors. The elder statesman has re-signed with the club after signs pointed towards retirement following their 2022 NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics. Iguodala will turn 39 years old before the NBA trade deadline and has 18 years of mileage on his […] The post Warriors’ plan for Andre Iguodala after staving off retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season
Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is running it back for 2022-23. Iguodala made a special announcement Friday alongside Point Forward co-host Evan Turner that he will be back with the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Iguodala and Turner will also continue their show throughout the upcoming campaign. Here it is straight from the […] The post Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I had the right ingredients’: Becky Hammon drops truth bomb on winning WNBA title in first Aces season
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her first season as head coach. She joined ESPN on Friday and told Malika Andrews what led to her being able to accomplish what she did in her first season as Aces’ coach, per NBA on ESPN.
3 hottest burning questions facing Mavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Dallas Mavericks surprised the NBA world last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals through one of the biggest winning margins in Game 7 of the second round. Playing the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns were favored to advance to the West Finals, but Dallas swooped in and gained the […] The post 3 hottest burning questions facing Mavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s really moving well’: Draymond Green puts injury concerns to rest on Day 1 of Warriors training camp
It was only a few weeks ago that Draymond Green couldn’t even run, still recovering from degenerative back issues that caused him to miss 29 straight games last season due to associated pain in his calf. Thankfully for the defending champions, you would hardly know just how compromised Green was physically just last month given how well he performed on the first day of Golden State Warriors training camp.
5 coaches to replace Ime Udoka if Celtics suspension leads to firing
The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for “violations of team protocols.” Keep in mind that he just led the franchise to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first season as head coach. Udoka was involved in an improper intimate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma showed huge growth in offseason, literally
Kyle Kuzma made huge strides on the court last season, at times serving as the Washington Wizards’ best player with Bradley Beal missing the second half of the season. The growth he’s showed isn’t just with his basketball skills, though. The man is literally still growing. According to Kyle Kuzma himself, his last physical measurement […] The post Wizards star Kyle Kuzma showed huge growth in offseason, literally appeared first on ClutchPoints.
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered
Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics […] The post More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matisse Thybulle’s offseason work draws massive praise from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers
The 2022-23 season is a very important one for Matisse Thybulle. The Philadelphia 76ers’ defensive specialist is on the verge of losing his spot with the Sixers following years of inconsistent improvement on offense and a diminished role in the playoffs. By all accounts, tough, the Sixers’ young wing has seized the opportunity to develop […] The post Matisse Thybulle’s offseason work draws massive praise from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0