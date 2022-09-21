The Potash Twins: Funk Brass Foodies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven million people – mostly women, children, and the elderly – have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago.Saturday, Vadim and Lyubov arrived in Minnesota with their three daughters. They say it was a long trip and their first time on an airplane.They'll be living with Mark and Sharon Norlander in Brooklyn Park until they have a place of their own.The Norlanders have sponsored international students before and wanted to do all they can to help."The bigger thing is we haven't had experience with eastern Europeans, and also we don't know the impact of the war and losing their home will have on their lives and helping them with their resettlement here in the United States," said Sharon Norlander.The Ukraine family of five has been living in Warsaw, Poland, for the past few months and are originally from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.The Uniting for Ukraine program joins the U.S. with European countries, offering a safe haven for refugees. It's run by the global humanitarian organization Alight based in Minnesota. Click here to learn more about Alight and becoming a sponsor for a Ukrainian family.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO