Minneapolis, MN

The Potash Twins: Funk Brass Foodies

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 20, 2022 02:05

The Potash Twins -- Adeev and Ezra -- are bringing their jazz chops to the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night. Click here for more information .

CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Sept. 24, 2022

Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered on WCCO Saturday Morning.The PromenadeJunk Bonanza at Canterbury ParkBachman's Fall Ideas and InspirationPrego Expo, Minneapolis Convention CenterEagan SeptemberfestCars and CavesFoliage Fling Modist BrewingAppleJam 2022 Arboretum
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Donations from WCCO viewers boost scholarships for north Mpls. students

MINNEAPOLIS -- Donations are making a difference for north Minneapolis students. Since launching in 2018, Wilson's Image College scholarships have increased from $500 per student to $2,500.  Founder Teto Wilson, the owner of Wilson's Image Barbers and Stylists, credits WCCO coverage with boosting donations since 2021."I don't know if it was just something about you [WCCO's Shayla Reaves], when you got involved, you came in, we talked about the story, we got that big donation, that big $50,000 donation, you know that was amazing," Wilson said.The $50,000 donation came from a WCCO viewer after the station's first story in January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cloudy and cool Saturday, windy Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday will be a little cooler than average for this time of year, with some clouds in the sky.Temperatures Saturday morning started in the 50s, but it'll end up around 68 degrees by the afternoon. The average temp this time of year is 70.It'll stay cloudy, with some rain developing in the afternoon in northern Minnesota. It could clip the metro area, but the area will stay mostly dry throughout the day.Sunday will be more sunny, but it will be windy, with gusts up to 40 mph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Café temporarily closes after viral rodent video

MINNEAPOLIS – A popular Minneapolis restaurant closed this weekend after a stomach-churning discovery went viral.A video appeared to show a rodent in a bin of rice inside Stella's Fish Café in Uptown.RaLasia Wright captured the video at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she and her friends walked by the restaurant and saw the rodent through the window in the rice."It was huge rat, a really huge, thick rat, like thicker than me, and it was tearing the food down, like 'Bookie' was eating the food up," Wright said. "No paying customers, but the mouse was."A Minneapolis city spokesperson said the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4

MINNEAPOLIS — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for the Twins, who won for only the second time in 10 games. Minnesota was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night.Sánchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his past 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers."We went out there and scored a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ward homers twice, Ohtani earns win as Angels beat Twins 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Ward homered twice and Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a cool, rainy Friday night.Ohtani seemed to have trouble adjusting to the weather conditions, tying his career high with six walks. He also hit a batter in the first, when Minnesota scored without a hit, but he managed his way through five-plus innings to earn his fourth straight win.Ohtani (14-8) allowed two runs and struck out seven to reach 203 Ks on the season, reaching 200 for the first time in his career....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park couple hosts Ukrainian family fleeing war

MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven million people – mostly women, children, and the elderly – have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago.Saturday, Vadim and Lyubov arrived in Minnesota with their three daughters. They say it was a long trip and their first time on an airplane.They'll be living with Mark and Sharon Norlander in Brooklyn Park until they have a place of their own.The Norlanders have sponsored international students before and wanted to do all they can to help."The bigger thing is we haven't had experience with eastern Europeans, and also we don't know the impact of the war and losing their home will have on their lives and helping them with their resettlement here in the United States," said Sharon Norlander.The Ukraine family of five has been living in Warsaw, Poland, for the past few months and are originally from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.The Uniting for Ukraine program joins the U.S. with European countries, offering a safe haven for refugees. It's run by the global humanitarian organization Alight based in Minnesota. Click here to learn more about Alight and becoming a sponsor for a Ukrainian family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trout homers, doubles twice as Angels beat Twins 10-3

MINNEAPOLIS - Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday.Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game."I'm just trying to finish strong. We have nine games left and just trying to finish strong," said Trout, who missed more than a month due to injury but still has a shot at hitting 40 home runs for the third time in his career.Ohtani's RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gophers ranked No. 21 in AP poll

MINNEAPOLIS -- After dominating Michigan State in their first Big Ten game of the season, the 4-0 Minnesota Gophers are ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press' college football poll.The Gophers beat the Spartans 34-7 on Saturday. Michigan State was ranked as highly as No. 11 earlier this season, but fell off the rankings after a 39-28 loss to the University of Washington.Through four games, the Gophers have a +159 point differential. This is the first time the Gophers have been ranked since October 2020. They were also ranked No. 23 in the coaches' poll this week.The Gophers' next game is their homecoming matchup against Purdue on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Early voting begins in Minnesota's midterm election

MINNEAPOLIS -- With about a month and a half to go before the election, early voting has begun in Minnesota.Doors opened at the Early Vote Center in Minneapolis at 8 a.m. on Friday.  "I'm actually going to be traveling during election day and I saw on your news this morning that early voting started and I thought, let's just do it," said voter Julie McGlincey.There are a variety of reasons voters turn out 46 days before election day."Now that I work from home it's a little more convenient to get in and out. Before there was always a long line...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

New children's book looks at George Floyd protests through the eyes of young girl

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities puppeteer has a new career he never imagined. During the pandemic, Ty Chapman tried something new, writing a kids book with a deep purpose.The marching, the chanting, the passion. Over the past few years, it's become part of the become part of the Minnesota landscape, and it's not just adults who are watching "I think often we talk down to kids or shield them from certain information, and then they go to school and they get it anyway," Chapman said.Chapman knows how to relate to kids. He was a theater teacher and puppeteer."I was making marionettes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota doctor provides help to Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dr. Miguel Fiol says that anger is one of his biggest concerns a week after Hurricane Fiona caused record rainfall and flooding across Puerto Rico.Fiol is a doctor at the University of Minnesota and a native of Puerto Rico."My hometown Ponce, like Ponce de Leon, got hit the hardest with over thirty inches of rain, and they got big problems with flooding," Fiol said.Fiol is concerned that flooding could turn into more illness "I, as a doctor, am very concerned with water-born disease developing as time goes by, and the water is just stagnant there," Fiol said.More than half of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
Minneapolis, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

