ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana federal judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start staff

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHgWn_0i4uqKRM00

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington D.C. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

A federal judge in Louisiana has issued a permanent injunction to block the Biden administration’s mandate that all Head Start program workers, volunteers and contractors be vaccinated for COVID-19.

A temporary injunction had been in place since January after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and his counterparts in 23 states filed against the federal government in December. Judge Terry Doughty, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, issued a permanent order Wednesday on the merits of the case.

Sandy Brick, a Head Start teacher in the southwest Louisiana town off Kinder, joined the suit when she faced termination for refusing to receive a COVID-19 shot.

“The public has a liberty interest in not being required to take a vaccine or be fired from their jobs,” Doughty’s ruling said. “The public interest must be taken into account before allowing Agency Defendants to mandate vaccines. Although vaccines arguably serve the public interest, the liberty interests of individuals mandated to take the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any interest generated by the mandatory administration of vaccines.”

The ruling also negates a mandate that students 2 and older be required to wear mask inside Head Start facilities and vehicles as well as in crowded outdoor settings.

Doughty also ruled that the mandate from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made a “decision of vast economic and political significance.” The Supreme Court has previously ruled such a “major question” should be left for Congress to answer, he wrote.

“Congress has not clearly spoken to grant Agency Defendants the authority to impose the Head Start Mandate,” his opinion said. “Therefore, the Head Start Mandate violates the major questions doctrine.”

Other plaintiff states in the case are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

There has been no indication yet on whether the Biden administration intends to appeal Doughty’s ruling.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Louisiana federal judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start staff appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana

Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana descended on Baton Rouge Wednesday after their local internet provider filed a formal protest to prevent federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband access to the area. Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards was planning to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony in East Carroll Parish to kick start the […] The post Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Nelson pitches end of Louisiana income tax to lawmakers

The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to begin study of a proposal to eliminate the state’s individual and corporate income taxes. During the 2022 regular session, the legislature passed House Resolution 178, sponsored by Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, to study the state’s tax structure and recommend whether state income taxes should be […] The post Nelson pitches end of Louisiana income tax to lawmakers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know

Congratulations. If you’ve clicked through a link to read this, you’ve already done more homework than many Louisiana voters when it comes to learning more about the eight proposed amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot. In the spirit of efficiency inside the voting booth, let’s stop patting one another on the […] The post 8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama appeals decision to stop execution this week

Alabama is asking a federal appeals court to let it proceed with a lethal injection this week, arguing there is no evidence to corroborate the prisoner’s claim that he selected another execution method. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Tuesday asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Health
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Iowa, LA
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Alabama wants executions by nitrogen hypoxia: What is it?

Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller's request to block his scheduled Sept. 22 execution by lethal injection. Miller maintains that prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 requesting nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that the state has authorized but never used. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. asked whether Alabama was ready to carry out executions by nitrogen hypoxia. James Houts, a deputy state...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Start#Dod#Kinder#Agency
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana DCFS will get close scrutiny; it needs full accountability

Members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee made it clear Tuesday that they intend to take a good, long look at deficiencies within the state Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Their hearing this week comes after the deaths of two toddlers over the summer, one from a fentanyl overdose and the other […] The post Louisiana DCFS will get close scrutiny; it needs full accountability appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana could face staffing shortage in moving incarcerated teens to Angola

Louisiana will likely face challenges in hiring the guards, medical personnel, teachers and therapists and it needs for a new, controversial juvenile justice secure care facility it plans to open later this year at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.  Officials have said inadequate staffing has contributed to riots, escapes and violence at the state’s other […] The post Louisiana could face staffing shortage in moving incarcerated teens to Angola appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 boosters shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu shot, though high-risk people may need more than one dose per year, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.  “For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high […] The post COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Over Half of All Homicides in Louisiana Are Committed With a Gun

Homicides surged in the U.S. by nearly 30% in 2020, the largest annual increase since record keeping began. The same year, U.S. firearm sales hit an all-time high of nearly 23 million, increasing 24% from 2019, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics. The increase in gun sales at the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana on notice after failing to submit clean air plan to EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued formal notices last week to Louisiana and 14 other states that failed to submit plans to reduce regional haze pollution as required by the Clean Air Act. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will now have two years to submit a plan that is within EPA guidelines or risk […] The post Louisiana on notice after failing to submit clean air plan to EPA appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Grants target state teacher, nursing shortages

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com.  SLU gets grant to address teacher shortage  Southeastern Louisiana University received a grant worth more than $900,000 from the U.S. Department of Education for […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Grants target state teacher, nursing shortages appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy