KULR8
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
KULR8
Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State
The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Portland State could not have scripted a better opening to the game as the Vikings pooched the opening kickoff...
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 2 Montana hosts Portland State on homecoming
MISSOULA — No. 2 Montana hosts Portland State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams and the Homecoming game for UM. The Griz are off to a 3-0 start with wins over three FCS teams: Northwestern State, South Dakota and Indiana State. The Vikings are 0-2 with two losses to FBS teams: San Jose State and Washington.
KULR8
How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools
MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
KULR8
Bill Speltz: FCS championship chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences
MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
KULR8
Montana soccer team wins Big Sky Conference opener
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team opened its Big Sky Conference schedule with a 2-1 victory over Sacramento State on Friday evening at Hornet Field in Sacramento, California. The Grizzlies (4-2-5, 1-0-0 BSC) extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches and had to rally to do so after falling...
KULR8
Parades, tailgates and alumni, oh my: A guide to Griz Morning, homecoming edition
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's a major weekend in Missoula, it's homecoming at the University of Montana. This typically means lots of people, heavy traffic and busy streets. The university changed or canceled many festivities over the past couple of years due to COVID-19 and construction, but the good news is everything is back- including the parade.
KULR8
Helena Shocks Sentinel; Snaps Spartans 25 Game Win Streak
It was a shocker in Missoula. The Helena Bengals went to MCPS Stadium and upset the Sentinel Spartans winning 35-7. The loss snaps a 25 game winning streak for the Spartans and the move bumps the Bengals ahead of Sentinel in the Western AA standings.
KULR8
Montana Tech, No. 21 Montana Western renew rivalry Saturday in Dillon
DILLON - Rivalry weeks are fun and stressful at the same time. The Montana Tech Orediggers and No. 21 Montana Western Bulldogs know full well about the rivalry. The Orediggers and Bulldogs will face off Saturday in a 1 p.m. affair from Vigilante Field. So far, in 2022. After a...
KULR8
New TikTok challenge prompts FDA warning, experts give parents advice for social media use
MISSOULA, Mont. - We recently told you about the FDA warning people not to cook chicken in NyQuil. This came after a new social media challenge is encouraging young people to try it out for themselves. This is something we’ve seen really take off and some dangerous repercussions, whether it's...
