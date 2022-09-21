ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Shores, WA

thejoltnews.com

Incomplete and untruth - a mega airport in Thurston County?

A mega airport in Thurston County? Two locations (of several others) in Thurston County have been suggested by WSDOT and the Governor’s aviation expansion work group. One between Olympia and Yelm, and the other between Tenino and Interstate I-5. The workgroup is completely dominated by commercial interests and only...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
ghscanner.com

Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday

A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
OCEAN SHORES, WA
Government
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week

For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
CHEHALIS, WA
thurstontalk.com

Dr. Tina Hajewski Traveled Near and Far Before Making OlyOrtho Home

Some people see life as an exciting adventure with much to learn along the way. For Dr. Tina Hajewski, a newly hired member of the Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) spine care team, the long and winding road recently brought her to the Pacific Northwest for the next stage of life’s journey. Her expertise in spine surgery is a win/win for new and existing OlyOrtho patients.
OLYMPIA, WA
amateurgolf.com

Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur

Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
ORONDO, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children

A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.

