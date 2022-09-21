Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Incomplete and untruth - a mega airport in Thurston County?
A mega airport in Thurston County? Two locations (of several others) in Thurston County have been suggested by WSDOT and the Governor’s aviation expansion work group. One between Olympia and Yelm, and the other between Tenino and Interstate I-5. The workgroup is completely dominated by commercial interests and only...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
ghscanner.com
Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday
A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
WSDOT Considering Options After Bridge Again Hit by Oversize Load While Already Undergoing Repairs
The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed at milepost 60 for several hours on Thursday after a log truck struck the state Route 506 overpass near the Vader and Toledo area. The overpass itself has been closed since an oversize load damaged the southbound span of the bridge on...
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week
For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
thurstontalk.com
Dr. Tina Hajewski Traveled Near and Far Before Making OlyOrtho Home
Some people see life as an exciting adventure with much to learn along the way. For Dr. Tina Hajewski, a newly hired member of the Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) spine care team, the long and winding road recently brought her to the Pacific Northwest for the next stage of life’s journey. Her expertise in spine surgery is a win/win for new and existing OlyOrtho patients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
amateurgolf.com
Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur
Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
Chronicle
Flood Authority Warns Residents to Prepare for Above-Average Precipitation Over Next Three Months
The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast map that shows chances for above-average rainfall in the Pacific Northwest over the next few months. David Curtis, warning systems technical consultant for WEST...
Chronicle
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
Chronicle
Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children
A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
q13fox.com
L&I fines 2 roofing companies millions for 'egregious and willful' safety violations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined two roofing companies for letting roofers work without fall protection, as well as other ‘egregious and willful’ safety violations. Snohomish-based Allways Roofing now has close to $2.5 million in penalties due to repeated offenses, L&I says. All...
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
Burglary suspect injured in shooting on Thurston County property
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot during a confrontation on a Thurston County resident’s property on Monday. Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Driver Southeast for a report of two people trespassing and one person who had been shot.
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
State auditor: Mason County Fire District 12 misuses nearly $200k in public funds
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds were misappropriated by a Mason County fire chief and her secretary. The state auditor recommended to the District to file a police report about the loss of public funds from January 1,...
Comments / 0