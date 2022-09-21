Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bossierpress.com
Dinner Under the Stars
The success of the inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event held on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 can be measured as a huge success. A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered together at the event for a common purpose. These people are invested in their community and committed to supporting an organization with Bossier’s best interest always at the forefront. In this instance, the organization being supported was Keep Bossier Beautiful.
bossierpress.com
Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday
Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
KTBS
Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
westcentralsbest.com
New Barksdale gate nears completion
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
avoyellestoday.com
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
magic1029fm.com
UPDATE: Huge Fire Threatens Large Portion of Downtown Shreveport
114 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport is destroyed, so sad – especially since it was a beautiful and historic building. Downtown Shreveport played home to a truly scary sight Wednesday evening as a fire raged at the old Humphreys building next to the Blind Tiger. Without knowing Humphreys, you...
bossierpress.com
Rotary Club of Shreveport honors Scott Wysong with 2022-2023 Rotarian of the Year Award
On Tuesday, September 6, 2021, Immediate Past President Lawrence. Calhoun presented the Rotarian of the Year Award to Scott Wysong. Scott is a native of Texas, who received his B.A. in Economics from Vanderbilt University and his. MBA and Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Texas-Arlington. He is the...
KSLA
Barksdale airman uncovers piece of WWII history at local thrift store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “To see that history preserved gives me great joy and satisfaction, to pass it on to the next generation so we don’t forget what they did,” said Capt. Russell Risden. Capt. Risden serves in the United States Air Force, and has always had...
bossierpress.com
MUDBUGS INTRODUCE NEW SCI-PORT SENSORYROOM
Sci-Port Discovery Center and the Mudbugs Hockey Team are proud to. announce a joint venture that aims to cross promote the two brands and bring new elements of. entertainment and education to guests of all ages. This collaboration includes the opening of. the Sci-Port Sensory Room, Sci-Port and Mudbugs themed...
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KTBS
50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship kicks off at Boothill Speedway this weekend
GREENWOOD, La.-The 50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship started Friday night in Greenwood. The weekend of races attracts drivers and fans from around the country. Boothill Speedway is hosting the event. The racetrack has been a staple in the area since it opened in the summer of 1973. Boothill...
KSLA
SFD battles house fire in Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames when a house catches fire on Fairy Avenue, near Midway Avenue. On Sept. 25, at 6 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to a house fire on the 4300 block of Fairy Avenue in the Werner Park neighborhood. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
KSLA
Bossier shoppers react to impending closure of Bed, Bath & Beyond
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bed, Bath & Beyond recently released an updated list of the stores that will be closing this year. Included on that list is the location in Bossier City. Bed Bath & Beyond Store... by daffney dawson. The retailer announced at the end of August that...
KTBS
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
KSLA
House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived, firefighters found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was heavily damaged...
KTBS
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
Several Louisiana parishes hit with robo-calls about fake ‘active shooters’ at schools
(KLFY) -- A number of parents across Louisiana are reporting robo-calls being made to their phones that sound like they are coming from school districts and are warning of an active shooter. But according to Louisiana State Police these calls are all fake, and no schools have faced an active shooter situation.
