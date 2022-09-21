Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Susanville School District – Food Service I
The Susanville School District announces the following classified vacancies for the 2022-2023 school year:. One (1) 5.92 hours per day (7:00-12:55) Food Service I at Susanville School District. DUTIES:. Job Description available at the Susanville School District Office. REQUIREMENTS:. Food Service I: High School Diploma or Equivalent. One-year experience in...
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties: Listings for September 25th
4.21 acres forested lot with frontage on Janesville Grade just about two miles from Highway 395 and 17 miles from Antelope lake. It is mostly flat and usable with power at the property line and room for a well and septic. Great spot for a weekend getaway or a permanent home at a price that is affordable.
susanvillestuff.com
Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for September 25th
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
KOLO TV Reno
Updated Nevada child support system leaves some parents waiting for payments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A single mother of three in Washoe County is working hard each day to support her children. But she also depends on child support payments to make it happen. When she didn’t receive any state garnished checks in August, she started to panic. The mother...
susanvillestuff.com
Gold Run Realty: Listings for September 25th
4.21 acres forested lot with frontage on Janesville Grade just about two miles from Highway 395 and 17 miles from Antelope lake. It is mostly flat and usable with power at the property line and room for a well and septic. Great spot for a weekend getaway or a permanent home at a price that is affordable.
susanvillestuff.com
SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar September 26, 2022 – October 3, 2022
Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Cowboys V Giants 5:15p.m. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard). Monday, September 26. Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00...
Lassen County News
Lassen County Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry after a two-and-a-half-year suspension, just in time for a September launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1 marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept 20-22: Doorbell cameras to the rescue
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 20-22, 2022. September 20. Innocent...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – September 23, 1942
Twenty army air force reserve pilots began training Friday at the Lassen Junior College in an eight week course. Twenty-five naval reserve pilots joined the army fliers this week and there’s a possibility that an additional ten army fliers may be assigned here from Santa Rosa Junior College according to Ralph Lloyd, coordinator of the civilian pilot training program. Lloyd was appointed to replace N.H. McCollom who will leave for the army in the near future.
susanvillestuff.com
Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Walgreens Dumpster Fire
Firefighters from the Susanville Fire Department and Cal-FIRE’s LMU were called out in the early morning hours Monday to put out a fire burning in a dumpster behind Walgreens Drug Store on Main Street. At around 2:00a.m., fire crews arrived on scene and found a dumpster fully involved. Fire...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: non-injury big-rig crash in Susanville on State Route 36 Saturday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Susanville CHP says that there has been a non-injury big-rig crash on State Route 36, east of Fredonyer, at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. CHP is asking all drivers to be careful on SR36 because the crash is being recovered, and to please watch for emergency personnel.
Lassen County News
SPD seeks information on Taco Bell robbery suspect
The Susanville Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed Taco Bell early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, just after midnight Tuesday Sept. 20, a man entered Taco Bell on Main Street and asked to speak with the manager. When the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
