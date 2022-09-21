ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Susanville School District – Food Service I

The Susanville School District announces the following classified vacancies for the 2022-2023 school year:. One (1) 5.92 hours per day (7:00-12:55) Food Service I at Susanville School District. DUTIES:. Job Description available at the Susanville School District Office. REQUIREMENTS:. Food Service I: High School Diploma or Equivalent. One-year experience in...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Listings for September 25th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for September 25th

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
SUSANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Office#Bank Reconciliations#General Ledger Accounting#Ca 96130
susanvillestuff.com

Gold Run Realty: Listings for September 25th

4.21 acres forested lot with frontage on Janesville Grade just about two miles from Highway 395 and 17 miles from Antelope lake. It is mostly flat and usable with power at the property line and room for a well and septic. Great spot for a weekend getaway or a permanent home at a price that is affordable.
JANESVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar September 26, 2022 – October 3, 2022

Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Cowboys V Giants 5:15p.m. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard). Monday, September 26. Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Lassen County Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry after a two-and-a-half-year suspension, just in time for a September launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1 marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept 20-22: Doorbell cameras to the rescue

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 20-22, 2022. September 20. Innocent...
QUINCY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – September 23, 1942

Twenty army air force reserve pilots began training Friday at the Lassen Junior College in an eight week course. Twenty-five naval reserve pilots joined the army fliers this week and there’s a possibility that an additional ten army fliers may be assigned here from Santa Rosa Junior College according to Ralph Lloyd, coordinator of the civilian pilot training program. Lloyd was appointed to replace N.H. McCollom who will leave for the army in the near future.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Walgreens Dumpster Fire

Firefighters from the Susanville Fire Department and Cal-FIRE’s LMU were called out in the early morning hours Monday to put out a fire burning in a dumpster behind Walgreens Drug Store on Main Street. At around 2:00a.m., fire crews arrived on scene and found a dumpster fully involved. Fire...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

SPD seeks information on Taco Bell robbery suspect

The Susanville Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed Taco Bell early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, just after midnight Tuesday Sept. 20, a man entered Taco Bell on Main Street and asked to speak with the manager. When the...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy